These stylish puffer jackets will level-up your winter look

Winters call for layering your clothes to stay warm and cosy. But while wearing multiple layers can keep you snug in chilly weather, it may not always be the most comfortable option. Puffer jackets for women are a great choice in this season, as they offer a perfect mix of warmth and comfort, along with being light to wear.
These insulated quilted jackets are also a perennial fashion statement that can amp up your winter wardrobe. They can be styled in many ways and can quickly elevate your overall look. Know how to pair them with your outfits and select the best options.
How are puffer jackets different?
The main advantage of a puffer jacket over conventional winter wear is that they are light and add less weight to any ensemble. This makes them an ideal choice in cold weather. The quilted insulation, a trademark of these jackets, comes either from natural down insulation sourced from geese or ducks, or synthetic fillers. Suitable for use in mild, moderate and cold temperatures, they come in different lengths with or without hoods, allowing you to wear them as a long, cropped or mid-layer jacket.
With various brands offering waterproof and water-resistant options, you can easily use these jackets whenever you need to be outdoors in cold weather. Both chic and casual, they are truly a must-have item in your winter wardrobe.
How to style a puffer jacket
Go monochrome: Dressing in one colour from head to toe can be a classy statement. Match the colour of your puffer jacket with your top, bottom wear and footwear. This style is suitable for both vibrant and neutral shades.
Add a pop of colour: A bright sling bag or a heel in a vibrant colour can add a punch to your ensemble.
Choose skirts: Midi or mini skirts can add a soft, feminine vibe to your outfit. Pair with a knee-high leather boot for a sophisticated look.
Opt for bold prints and patterns: Ditch solid colours and include jackets in bold prints and fabrics, while keeping the rest of your outfit minimal.
Experiment with bottom wear: Different styles of jeans, leggings, sweatpants and cargo pants go well with puffer jackets.
Try different lengths: A floor-length puffer jacket paired with a long maxi dress is an elegant winter ensemble.
Accessorise right: Belts, sling bags with metallic straps and clutches go well with puffer jackets. Throw in a beanie and a scarf for extra oomph. Boots are the best option for footwear.
Tips to care for a puffer jacket
Always read the care instructions thoroughly. Some jackets might need to be dry cleaned only, while others may require hand washing in cold water with a mild detergent. When using a washing machine, opt for the gentle, cold cycle.
It is recommended to avoid bleach or other softening agents. Take care not to twist or wring out the jackets, as it can cause the insulation to clump or bunch together. Always dry them in the shade.
Must have puffer jackets for women
This black fitted puffer jacket from Puma, with a hood, features an A-line style. It has a shiny finish along with long sleeves. Pair it with relaxed-fit pants and white sneakers to achieve a cool look.
This vibrant fuchsia puffer jacket comes in a relaxed fit. With a hooded neck and full sleeves, this standard-length zipper option can be paired with wide-legged jeans in a contrasting colour. You can also carry a statement sling bag in bright colours like yellow or fluorescent green with this ensemble.
This blue jacket is made from nylon and polyester and is filled with omni-heat synthetic down. The reflective strip makes it an ideal choice for outdoor activities. Other features include a stand collar, full sleeves and zip closure. Pair it with an athleisure pants in the same colour for a monochromatic sporty look.
This cream long puffer jacket features a hooded neck and long sleeves. The faux fur detail on the shoulders, along with an in-built belt, gives an extra charm to this ensemble. Pairing this with flared-leg denim jeans is a quick option to create a casual look.
This solid black puffer jacket comes with a hooded neck and a zip closure along with long sleeves, a straight hem and two pockets. An ideal option during extremely cold weather, this jacket is also suitable for semi-formal events. You can also team it with sports shoes for a casual look.
This pink abstract jacket is just perfect for a casual outing. It features a stand collar, long sleeves, snapped closure and a polyester lining. This jacket can be paired with a contrasting pant or a denim midi skirt along with sneakers.
A belt with knot detail, hooded collar, long sleeves and a button closure makes this black jacket from De Facto unique. Team this with grey denim and a sock boot in black.
This beige water-resistant sleeveless jacket comes with a detachable hood, two pockets and a zip closure. This option is best paired with a skirt and sneakers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– How are puffer jackets different from bomber jackets?
Puffer jackets weigh considerably less than a bomber jacket.
– How warm are puffer jackets?
Puffer jackets are available in different types of insulations, lengths and silhouettes, and therefore can keep you warm in a range of temperatures.
– How does one style a jacket with denim jeans?
You can effortlessly pair a jacket with denim jeans. Select a contrasting jacket or for a monochromatic look, choose jackets in the same shade as your jeans and wear a statement belt.
– Are puffers warm enough in the snow?
Yes, puffer jackets can keep you warm even when it is snowing.
– How does one select the best jacket for winter?
When selecting a cold weather jacket, keep in aspects like comfort, style and utility in mind. Choose the level of insulation based on the average temperature. Also look for functional elements like zip or button closures, pockets and hoods.