These stylish puffer jackets will level-up your winter look

Winters call for layering your clothes to stay warm and cosy. But while wearing multiple layers can keep you snug in chilly weather, it may not always be the most comfortable option. Puffer jackets for women are a great choice in this season, as they offer a perfect mix of warmth and comfort, along with being light to wear.

These insulated quilted jackets are also a perennial fashion statement that can amp up your winter wardrobe. They can be styled in many ways and can quickly elevate your overall look. Know how to pair them with your outfits and select the best options.

How are puffer jackets different?

The main advantage of a puffer jacket over conventional winter wear is that they are light and add less weight to any ensemble. This makes them an ideal choice in cold weather. The quilted insulation, a trademark of these jackets, comes either from natural down insulation sourced from geese or ducks, or synthetic fillers. Suitable for use in mild, moderate and cold temperatures, they come in different lengths with or without hoods, allowing you to wear them as a long, cropped or mid-layer jacket.

With various brands offering waterproof and water-resistant options, you can easily use these jackets whenever you need to be outdoors in cold weather. Both chic and casual, they are truly a must-have item in your winter wardrobe.

How to style a puffer jacket

Go monochrome: Dressing in one colour from head to toe can be a classy statement. Match the colour of your puffer jacket with your top, bottom wear and footwear. This style is suitable for both vibrant and neutral shades.

Add a pop of colour: A bright sling bag or a heel in a vibrant colour can add a punch to your ensemble.

Choose skirts: Midi or mini skirts can add a soft, feminine vibe to your outfit. Pair with a knee-high leather boot for a sophisticated look.

Opt for bold prints and patterns: Ditch solid colours and include jackets in bold prints and fabrics, while keeping the rest of your outfit minimal.

Experiment with bottom wear: Different styles of jeans, leggings, sweatpants and cargo pants go well with puffer jackets.

Try different lengths: A floor-length puffer jacket paired with a long maxi dress is an elegant winter ensemble.

Accessorise right: Belts, sling bags with metallic straps and clutches go well with puffer jackets. Throw in a beanie and a scarf for extra oomph. Boots are the best option for footwear.

Tips to care for a puffer jacket

Always read the care instructions thoroughly. Some jackets might need to be dry cleaned only, while others may require hand washing in cold water with a mild detergent. When using a washing machine, opt for the gentle, cold cycle.

It is recommended to avoid bleach or other softening agents. Take care not to twist or wring out the jackets, as it can cause the insulation to clump or bunch together. Always dry them in the shade.

Must have puffer jackets for women