These stylish puffer jackets will level-up your winter look
09 Jan 2024 06:00 PM

Amrutha Menon Palazhy
Winters call for layering your clothes to stay warm and cosy. But while wearing multiple layers can keep you snug in chilly weather, it may not always be the most comfortable option. Puffer jackets for women are a great choice in this season, as they offer a perfect mix of warmth and comfort, along with being light to wear.

These insulated quilted jackets are also a perennial fashion statement that can amp up your winter wardrobe. They can be styled in many ways and can quickly elevate your overall look. Know how to pair them with your outfits and select the best options.

How are puffer jackets different?

The main advantage of a puffer jacket over conventional winter wear is that they are light and add less weight to any ensemble. This makes them an ideal choice in cold weather. The quilted insulation, a trademark of these jackets, comes either from natural down insulation sourced from geese or ducks, or synthetic fillers. Suitable for use in mild, moderate and cold temperatures, they come in different lengths with or without hoods, allowing you to wear them as a long, cropped or mid-layer jacket.

With various brands offering waterproof and water-resistant options, you can easily use these jackets whenever you need to be outdoors in cold weather. Both chic and casual, they are truly a must-have item in your winter wardrobe.

How to style a puffer jacket

Go monochrome: Dressing in one colour from head to toe can be a classy statement. Match the colour of your puffer jacket with your top, bottom wear and footwear. This style is suitable for both vibrant and neutral shades.

Add a pop of colour: A bright sling bag or a heel in a vibrant colour can add a punch to your ensemble.

Choose skirts: Midi or mini skirts can add a soft, feminine vibe to your outfit. Pair with a knee-high leather boot for a sophisticated look.

Opt for bold prints and patterns: Ditch solid colours and include jackets in bold prints and fabrics, while keeping the rest of your outfit minimal.

Experiment with bottom wear: Different styles of jeans, leggings, sweatpants and cargo pants go well with puffer jackets.

Try different lengths: A floor-length puffer jacket paired with a long maxi dress is an elegant winter ensemble.

Accessorise right: Belts, sling bags with metallic straps and clutches go well with puffer jackets. Throw in a beanie and a scarf for extra oomph. Boots are the best option for footwear.

Tips to care for a puffer jacket

Always read the care instructions thoroughly. Some jackets might need to be dry cleaned only, while others may require hand washing in cold water with a mild detergent. When using a washing machine, opt for the gentle, cold cycle.

It is recommended to avoid bleach or other softening agents. Take care not to twist or wring out the jackets, as it can cause the insulation to clump or bunch together. Always dry them in the shade.

Must have puffer jackets for women

1 /8

Puma Womens Jacket
Puma Womens Jacket

INR 4499

This black fitted puffer jacket from Puma, with a hood, features an A-line style. It has a shiny finish along with long sleeves. Pair it with relaxed-fit pants and white sneakers to achieve a cool look.

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Shop Puma Womens Jacket on Amazon

2 /8

Vero Moda Womens Puffer Jacket
Vero Moda Womens Puffer Jacket

INR 4653

This vibrant fuchsia puffer jacket comes in a relaxed fit. With a hooded neck and full sleeves, this standard-length zipper option can be paired with wide-legged jeans in a contrasting colour. You can also carry a statement sling bag in bright colours like yellow or fluorescent green with this ensemble. 

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Shop Vero Moda Womens Puffer Jacket on Amazon

3 /8

Columbia Women Outdoor Puffer Jacket
Columbia Women Outdoor Puffer Jacket

INR 12999

This blue jacket is made from nylon and polyester and is filled with omni-heat synthetic down. The reflective strip makes it an ideal choice for outdoor activities. Other features include a stand collar, full sleeves and zip closure. Pair it with an athleisure pants in the same colour for a monochromatic sporty look.

Image: Courtesy Myntra

Shop Columbia Women Outdoor Puffer Jacket on Myntra

4 /8

Forever New Faux Fur Trim Detailed Hooded Longline Puffer Jacket
Forever New Faux Fur Trim Detailed Hooded Longline Puffer Jacket

INR 11500

This cream long puffer jacket features a hooded neck and long sleeves. The faux fur detail on the shoulders, along with an in-built belt, gives an extra charm to this ensemble. Pairing this with flared-leg denim jeans is a quick option to create a casual look.

Image: Courtesy Myntra

Shop Forever New Faux Fur Trim Detailed Hooded Longline Puffer Jacket on Myntra

5 /8

Under Armour Cold Gear Infrared Down Hooded Puffer Jacket
Under Armour Cold Gear Infrared Down Hooded Puffer Jacket

INR 19999

This solid black puffer jacket comes with a hooded neck and a zip closure along with long sleeves, a straight hem and two pockets. An ideal option during extremely cold weather, this jacket is also suitable for semi-formal events. You can also team it with sports shoes for a casual look. 

Image: Courtesy Myntra

Shop Under Armour Cold Gear Infrared Down Hooded Puffer Jacket on Myntra

6 /8

Marks & Spencer Checked Longline Puffer Jacket
Marks & Spencer Checked Longline Puffer Jacket

INR 5599

This pink abstract jacket is just perfect for a casual outing. It features a stand collar, long sleeves, snapped closure and a polyester lining. This jacket can be paired with a contrasting pant or a denim midi skirt along with sneakers.

Image: Courtesy Myntra

Shop Marks & Spencer Checked Longline Puffer Jacket on Myntra

7 /8

DeFacto Hooded Long Sleeves Longline Puffer Jacket
DeFacto Hooded Long Sleeves Longline Puffer Jacket

INR 4939

A belt with knot detail, hooded collar, long sleeves and a button closure makes this black jacket from De Facto unique. Team this with grey denim and a sock boot in black.

Image: Courtesy Myntra

Shop DeFacto Hooded Long Sleeves Longline Puffer Jacket on Myntra

8 /8

MANGO Water Resistant Detachable Hood Gilet Padded Jacket
MANGO Water Resistant Detachable Hood Gilet Padded Jacket

INR 6295

This beige water-resistant sleeveless jacket comes with a detachable hood, two pockets and a zip closure. This option is best paired with a skirt and sneakers.

Image: Courtesy Myntra

Shop MANGO Water Resistant Detachable Hood Gilet Padded Jacket on Myntra

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)

(Hero Image & Featured Image: Cottonbro Studio/Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

 

– How are puffer jackets different from bomber jackets?

Puffer jackets weigh considerably less than a bomber jacket.

– How warm are puffer jackets?

Puffer jackets are available in different types of insulations, lengths and silhouettes, and therefore can keep you warm in a range of temperatures.

– How does one style a jacket with denim jeans?

You can effortlessly pair a jacket with denim jeans. Select a contrasting jacket or for a monochromatic look, choose jackets in the same shade as your jeans and wear a statement belt.

– Are puffers warm enough in the snow?

Yes, puffer jackets can keep you warm even when it is snowing.

– How does one select the best jacket for winter?

When selecting a cold weather jacket, keep in aspects like comfort, style and utility in mind. Choose the level of insulation based on the average temperature. Also look for functional elements like zip or button closures, pockets and hoods.

Winter Winter wear winter fashion Puffer Jackets
Amrutha Menon Palazhy

A journalist with a penchant for lifestyle stories, Amrutha particularly loves writing about fashion, beauty, and wellness. She has worked as a Digital Content Producer with Onmanorama, Malayala Manorama, and as a Content Writer with Tata Consultancy Services. A Geminian, Amrutha loves juggling a variety of passions. A trained Carnatic singer, she loves dwelling in the world of music. When not working, she loves painting, cooking, travel, and cinema. A diehard pluviophile, Amrutha loves everything about the monsoon.

   

