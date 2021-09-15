Sudha Reddy, the only Indian to attend Met Gala 2021, dazzles with her Ganesha clutch

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawala have graced the red carpet with their sparkling presence at the Met Gala so far. Now we have a new name to add to this list, philanthropist Sudha Reddy.

Hyderabad-based philanthropist Sudha Reddy represented India at Met Gala 2021 and made her red carpet debut in a Falguni Shane Peacock gown that was inspired by the colours of the American flag, to reflect this year’s theme — ‘American Independence.’ Wife of billionaire Megha Krishna Reddy and the Director of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, Sudha Reddy took to her social media handle to give fans and fashion enthusiasts a glimpse of the Falguni and Shane Peacock ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudha Reddy (@sudhareddy.official)

The designer gown was adorned with 3D embellishments of Swarovski crystals, sequins and bugle beads along the gown’s train. Reddy also flaunted Farah Khan Ali’s ornate diamond ear cuffs, Chanel sequined gold stilettos and the bedazzled Judith Leiber’s Lord Ganesha clutch to complete her look that left the viewers in complete awe.

Reddy’s Instagram bio describes her as an ”avid connoisseur of art, fashion and the finer things in life,” which we got to witness first-hand at the Met Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit. She also credited her team on the social media platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudha Reddy (@sudhareddy.official)

Coming from the non-film fraternity, Reddy also runs the Sudha Reddy Foundation that has socially and economically empowered lakhs of people in Telangana, among several other charities.

All images: Courtesy Sudha Reddy/Instagram