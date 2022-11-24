In conversation with Sushant Divgikr aka Rani-Ko-HE-Nur as they gear up for RuPaul’s DragCon in LA

Breaking barriers with his art and demolishing stereotypes with his strong persona, Sushant Divgikr popularly known as Rani-Ko-HE-Nur talks about carving a noteworthy niche for himself in the industry.

If pretty, hot, and tempting a.k.a PHAT had a face it had to be of the one who is recognised for his personality, Sushant Divgikr a.k.a Rani-Ko-HE-Nur. The queen of impressions and the king of conviction, Sushant is constantly writing a new chapter in his journey of breaking stereotypes and touching milestones. Having said that, apart from turning heads on the gram, embracing his identity as a transgender, and donning several feathers in his hat, Rani-Ko-HE-Nur is emerging as an inspiring force for all the transgenders and lending them a hand to come out of their closets. Lending his prowess to the industry for more than 15 years now, Sushant Divgikr , an actor, model, influencer, drag icon, singer, pageant director, and motivational speaker is no stranger to donning multiple hats and acing each of these roles on like a pro.

Sushant Divgikr on his journey from Sushant to Rani-Ko-HE-Nur

From bagging the title of Mr. Gay in 2014, being featured in Fobes- Top 100 Digital Stars 2022, to now being the first one to represent India in RuPaul’s DragCon in LA, Sushant is on a roll and there definitely is no stopping him! Furthermore, in order to gain a deeper insight into Sushant as well as Rani-Ko-HE-Nur, we decided to catch up with him and have him spill the tea on the multiple hats he dons.

Elaborate on your journey from being Sushant Divgikr to Rani Koh-HE-Nur.

It has been a roller coaster ride. Some Highs, and some VERY low lows but all throughout, I believed in myself and it was bound to happen! This metamorphosis! This upgrade! This understanding of self! As an artist, as a person as a brand! Sushant was a shy, young boy who just let one thing lead to another! I was so conflicted with myself back then, but when I created Rani-Ko-HE-Nur at first, it was so that I could escape my reality as Sushant but then I slowly realized my truest authentic self is somewhere between Sushant and Rani! And that’s when I came out as a transgender person and today I am this glamazonian queen that you see acing multiple facets and verticals of performance art!

You’re a strong voice for the transgender community in India. What do you think can be done to diminish the biases and elevate their status in the country?

The one-word answer to that is – Education! But I must elaborate. Educate not only my transgender brothers and sisters so that they can become productive members of society but also educate the men and women to be sensitive and empathetic towards transgender people and try and provide equal opportunities for them to flourish.

What are your thoughts on the representation of the LGBTQIA+ community in mainstream cinema?

I think barring 5-6 films In the history of our industry, the representation of queer people has been appalling, deplorable, and absolutely ridiculous! We should collectively feel very ashamed of ourselves for even allowing these films to release and even today, we see that people who have portrayed these characters are not coming out and apologizing for traumatizing and misrepresenting an entire community of crores of people!

What challenges did you face to break the stereotypical norms of society?

Anyone who is openly transgender or even queer for that matter in society will always face backlash, judgment, questions, and discrimination on a DAILY BASIS! I am no exception! I just put my blinders on and kept working and becoming the best at what I do! Today when I enter a room, I will lose anything if EACH AND EVERY person in that room doesn’t turn to catch at least two glances at me! You can love or hate me, but you cannot ignore me! I made sure I fought for my seat at the table! Now, I have created a new table altogether for younger artists who don’t have any support or are clueless! I didn’t have a RANI KOHENUR, but they do!

You’ve spoken about how the Indian culture intrinsically embraces myriad sexualities yet it discriminates against its modern version. Can you elaborate on the same?

India, BHARAT, before colonisation and the Mughal invasion was one of the best and most spiritually actualized and evolved nations. We celebrated diversity and respected it. I would heavily blame the colonial laws that the British left us with that slowly started making our people believe what the British imposed on us was actually part of OUR CULTURE! As if to say that their morality was imposed onto us! But also, I would like to question our people! Why did we continue to oppress my transgender community in the ‘modern’ era, post-colonisation? Are we not humans? We have been dehumanised more by our own people in the recent past in comparison to even the British colonialists! What sort of equality is that? Throughout the year people beg and sell our bodies but when there’s a wedding, the birth of a child, or something auspicious in their homes or workplace, they will call on us to come to bless them. What sort of dichotomy is this? The most affected by this severe discrimination are my sisters from the hijra and Kinner communities! This must change and everyone must be respected equally in society.

You’re someone who dons many hats. You’re a drag icon, a singer, a model, an actor, a pageant director, and a motivational speaker too, so tell us which role you enjoy playing the most and the one that defines you the best.

I think the role I love playing the most in my life is that of a child to my wonderful and angelic parents! If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have donned any of these hats professionally!

You’ve been representing your unapologetic self to the world for quite a long now, so what is that one thing you’d want the world to know about Sushant Divgikar/Rani Koh-E-Nur?

I would like the world to know – I am going to hustle harder every day till my last day so there’s a lot more of where all this fabulosity came from!

You’ve represented India on several international platforms and now you’re all set to perform at ‘RuPaul’s DargCon’. Tell us more about your drag avatar and the feeling of taking this on.

Every time I represent India, its vast culture and diversity in its performance arts, it makes me very very happy and satisfied!

I have been invited by RuPaul herself to perform at RuPaul’s Dragcon 2023 and all I can say is that RANI is bringing all the Indian Masalas to the main stage and she’s going to rock all of those 9 yards of silk organza !!!! SARI not sorry!

What does fashion represent to you?

Fashion for me is self-expression! If you’re not expressing yourself with your fashion, you’re merely a mannequin!

How do you unwind and disconnect from all this?

My happy place is my home with my parents and my niece! When I come back home, everything feels alright! It’s the best way and the best place for me to unwind and relax.

