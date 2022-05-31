Stroll in style with these hot and happening summer sandal collaborations

It’s time to walk in style with these comfortable yet chic summer sandal collaborations and take your footwear collection a notch higher.

Since it’s summertime, so opting for breezy and easy ensembles sure seems like the need of the hour. The summer fashion, goes from skinny jeans to wide-legged pants and sporty sneakers to stylish sandals, within seconds. Speaking of which you must be all updated with the latest sneaker collaborations, but how about we shift the lens a bit and focus on the latest summer sandal collaborations. Donning a cool pair of sneakers or looking like a diva in those pencil heels rightly spells out ‘fashion’, but what about comfort? So, these latest summer sandal collaborations are here for you to witness class infused with comfort.

From Birkenstock’s timeless style, Melissa’s yet another goofy range to Crocs joining forces with a quirky brand, this lineup of summer sandal collaborations is an intriguing one. So, get ready to make way for these stylish additions to your footwear racks.

BIRKENSTOCK x ADERERROR

This lineup of comfort savvy footwear had to begin with this interesting collab of BIRKENSTOCK x ADERERROR. With BIRKENSTOCK’s years of creative vision and ADERERROR’s unique eye for details, this summer sandal collaboration is all about a limited edition range of unisex styles intended for a comfortable experience on a daily basis. Perfect for all occasions, this collab highlights ADERERROR’s unique layers over four of BIRKENSTOCK’s timeless footwear styles. Each of the four models features a co-branded silicone pin in the shape of ADERERROR’s signature block logo. All in all, this collection is the perfect illustration of a youthful spirit.

Ganni x Scholl

Next up in line is a refreshing dose of summer prints from Scholl iconic and Ganni. Taking comfort and style a notch higher we have Ganni teaming up with Scholl to reimagine and celebrate the brand’s most iconic footwear model- the Pescura. With Dr. Scholl’s prime status in the domain of wood sandals along with Ganni’s monogram, this collaboration sure deserves a special place in your summer racks. Furthermore, this handcrafted range of footwear includes one style in five different Ganni prints, with a retro colour palette at its core.

Melissa x Stranger Things

So, have you been glued to Stranger Things’ 4th season too? Well, in that case, this summer sandal collaboration is just what the doctor ordered. Melissa teams up with Netflix’s mega hit series ‘Stranger Things’ for her latest collaboration. Just to give you a spooky range of footwear Melissa’s capsule collection makes sure to reimagine some of the popular styles adorned with motifs from the series. So, if you’re a Stranger Things fan well then you’ll definitely spot some relatable content on those slides and sandals.

Chumbak x Crocs

Next up is probably one of the quirkiest collabs ever, Chumbak x Crocs. The quirky lifestyle brand teams with a global footwear brand just to give your feet a comfortable experience. The collection marks the perfect combination of innovation and style. It features three classic clogs with Chumbak’s signature patterns along with a daunting colour palette. Since Crocs is all about the joy of colours, so there couldn’t have been a better brand than Chumbak to partner with.

TOMS x Wildfang

Lastly, we have TOMS joining forces with Wildfang for a limited collection fulfilling all your style goals and making an impact on organisations like GirlForward. The collection features the idea of giving safe spaces to girls followed by a literal interpretation of ‘space-inspired’ prints. So, these solar system-inspired deets are definitely going to grab some space in your footwear racks.

All images courtesy: Instagram