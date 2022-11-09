Celeb-favourite contemporary saree brand ‘Suta’ has a new address in Bengaluru

From Mithila Palkar to Dia Mirza – the who’s who of the celebrity world have sported Suta sarees. The design house is characterised by a deep appreciation for Indian craft as well as a fresh approach to all things traditional. Their collection – a kaleidoscope of elegant prints and vibrant hues – has now found a home in the heart of Bengaluru. Here’s a peek at the new space.

Suta – a portmanteau term derived from the founders’ names Sujata and Taniya – is a nod to the humble thread and India’s craft history. Suta is known to give the age-old saree a youthful spin. We’re talking tassels, bold floral details, quirky prints, and more! And the canvas? Luxe fabrics that are crafted using traditional weaving techniques by artisans from across the country. Call it a growing appetite for fusion in fashion or the allure of comfort wear – since its inception in 2015, the brand has found takers over a wide spectrum of age groups. In fact, there’s a definite uptick in traditional textiles populating casual spaces – offices to date nights. This value is mirrored in a city like Bangalore, which fuses its cultural past with technological present. Naturally, the design house’s flagship store in the city fits right in.

Suta store in Indiranagar pays homage to Bengaluru’s culture

Located off 100 feet road in the city’s most bustling shopping district – the store’s decor and theme are inspired by the sights, sounds, and memories that mark the fabric of Bengaluru’s culture. Teak wood shelves meet kadappa stone in a well-lit, breezy space. Yellowing newspaper protecting heirlooms, exquisitely-carved wooden frames, and mirrored walls add to the charm. The abundance of colours and designs brighten up the space and it’s easy to lose track of time admiring them all – menswear, sarees, blouses, accessories, and home decor – in their respective cosy corners.

The city was a natural choice for the founders, who’d visited several times earlier for their Suta Bazaar exhibitions. “We’ve held three so far and, each time, we’ve been overwhelmed with just how much love and support we’ve received from this city. It was only natural for us, therefore, to conceive our flagship store in a city that has always loved and embraced us,” says Taniya. “We were so moved by the beautiful weather, the young, vivacious buzz in the air and the welcoming smiles of everyone who crossed our paths that we knew this was the place to be,” Sujata adds.

The duo also holds deep respect for the city’s clusters of artisans and their handicrafts legacy. This is evident in the use of local materials and techniques in the decor – which they hope customers will take away with every visit. Along with the passion they share for experimentative, yet classic ethic wear. “It’s an exciting time to be in the fashion business, especially for us at Suta. We’ve been working closely with artisans to create materials and designs that not only preserve their indigenous crafts, but also add our contemporary aesthetic sensibilities to ensure that these garments find a place in every wardrobe,” they note.

True to this, the brand has made its way into many fashion closets- from that of influencers to actresses. You’ll even spot Suta on Radhika Apte in Vikram Vedha and Kiara Advani in Lust Stories, amongst many others. For those outside of the world of glamour, these fabrics make for the perfect go-to look – whether it’s an everyday affair or a grand celebration. The best part? There’s no better way to pay homage to handicrafts that India is known for. And the names behind Suta add, “We appreciate that more customers are curious about where their clothes come from and who makes them – this, we believe, is crucial to create larger awareness about the importance of preserving indigenous weaves and crafts.”

Location: Suta, #949, 12th Main, First Floor, HAL II Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru – 560038

Check out the online store here.

All images: Courtesy Suta