Take inspirations from these chic brunch outfits to pair with your mimosas

Brunch is the perfect place to catch up with friends and family while sipping mimosas. While deciding what to order might be challenging, the hardest part of the day just might be figuring out what to wear. Brunch outfits might be even more difficult to put together than date outfits. You want to make sure it’s cute and classy and yet practical and Instagram-worthy. Here are our top picks for cute brunch outfit ideas to make things easier for you.

Here’s what to wear for brunch

Guy Beringer, an English writer, coined the term “brunch,” which was supposed to represent a late-morning meal eaten to cure a Sunday hangover. Naturally, your outfit will have to reflect this. Consider brunch outfits to be a styling opportunity: It’s a non-work-related affair that requires a spicy outfit, but you’re too hungover to put anything together. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these unforgettable brunch outfits for your next social event.

Matching Sets

Another brunch and beyond trend we’re loving right now? Matching sets This style epitomises the easygoing but luxurious feeling that brunch is all about.

Rosh Set

The Summery Dress

Show up looking like you’re straight out of a daydream with this romantic dress. This might be the most brunch-worthy outfit ever. The bright, fun colours and flowy shape make it classy yet playful.

Floral Print Dress

The Cool Girl Aesthetic

This printed corset top is the epitome of cool girl vibes. To complete the look, wear the corset with a cute pair of jeans or a skirt and accessorise with necklaces and a mini bag.

Corset Top

Shirt Dress

Can we make some noise about this dress? Wear this stunner to brunch, paired with some dramatic dark sunglasses and a colourful purse, and you’ll have everyone putting their mimosas down to get a better look.

Denim Shirt Dress

Kaftan Dress

These short summer kaftans may be worn as a dress or a top! They are cuarte in exotic summer designs and vibrant colours that will keep your mood and mimosas cheery!

Tootsie Rolls Kaftan

Off Shoulder top

The off-the-shoulder style oozes glamour. Especially this poplin blouse, which is ideal for a Sunday brunch date.

Off-Shoulder Georgette Crop Top

The Pink Dress

Haven’t you heard? Bright pink is the colour of 2022. So it’s only fair that we begin with this stunning number. Maxi dresses never go out of style. Oh, and they’re also sleek and comfortable!

Buy the dress here

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/ootdmagazine; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/krsikapamarija