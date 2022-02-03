Take notes from Rihanna’s flawless maternity style!

The diva has always been a daring dresser when it comes to fashion, but she’s been glowing in a lot of stunning ensembles recently. Rihanna has been maternity dressing for more than a month, and we had no idea. Take a look at Rihanna’s maternity style — from her bump reveal to the orange dress that sparked the rumours in the first place.

If we were to summarise Rihanna’s style in three words, it would be “We Found Love”. When the singer, entrepreneur, beauty and fashion icon stepped out on a chilly New York City day and elegantly debuted her baby bump, she gave us yet another reason to adore her.

The singer was spotted gleaming beneath Riverside Drive in Harlem on January 31, alongside equally fashionable boyfriend A$AP Rocky. While the photographs are adorable — naturally, the pregnancy announcement broke the internet — it’s Rihanna’s maternity fits that have had people talking. Look through the gallery to see some of her best maternity ensembles, starting with the sneaky cover-ups that had us fooled in the first place.

All Images: Courtesy Getty Images and Shutterstock