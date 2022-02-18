Take shade as we bring out the most stylish sunglass styles for 2022

The heart wants what it wants, pairing a statement sunny for a ‘lookin’ good’ compliment couldn’t be easier this year, these 6 sunglasses trends of 2022 have something for everyone!

Summer and sunnies go hand in hand. True! But sunglasses are for more than summer beach trips, even grey and overcast days have the use of a good pair of shades. Whether you like to collect them or just want an excuse to splurge on yourself, a good pair of sunglasses is a great and practical choice. Apart from being one of the chicest accessories to level up your everyday look, they’re a classic that looks great year-round. Thinking of adding new sunglasses to your repertoire?

Cash in on these latest eyewear trends of 2022!

Sporty Rectangle Silhouettes

Sporty looks are creeping their way in throughout wardrobes around the world, why should the latest sunglasses trends be any different? Front runner for the sport rectangular design are these Bottega Veneta shades that were unveiled by Kering Eyewear for the brand’s latest collection. Channel your inner sportsman or excited fan and add one to the books.

Rimless Shades

Y2K is back and the memo is widespread. Reliving the golden days in fashion has been a trend that looks like it’s here to stay for a while and with it it’s brought back the rimless shades from back in the day. Rimless sunglasses ruled during the 2000s and their appeal is back with a force. Versace takes the win with their gorgeous sunnies in collaboration actor, Cole Sprouse that do justice to the design. Add a pair of these beauties to your upcoming summer looks for a suave chic look.

Colourful Lenses

If playing with colour is your thing, this next eyewear trend is perfect for you! Sunglass lenses have more personality than being boring black tints, they’ve now upgraded to colourful tints instead that add a splash of spice to your outfits. Arnette, a sustainable eyewear brand from Luxottica, offers a great collection to match your style with many exciting designs of colourful lenses. Match your shades to your outfit for a head turning look as you step out into the sun.

Oval Sunglasses

Even if you aren’t one to hop on every trend of the year, oval sunglasses are sure to catch your eye still. Circular frames have been swapped for longer oval shapes to mark their spot in your wardrobe. Splurging on them is more than a safe bet, Kering Eyewear unveiled the SS22 eyewear collection of Chloé sunglasses, one of the many luxury brands in their house. Heavily in rotation by celebrities, they are perfect for your moment in the sun!

Cateye Upgrade

Cateye Sunglasses have been a classic for long and there’s bound to be one in your possession already. But these timeless sunglasses have evolved to cement their place in the trends of 2022. The traditional cat-eye has been swapped for a sophisticated and not so average one. Add a pair with dramatic, pointed corners for a ‘in the now’ take on these fan favourites. Showcasing a perfect example for you to go by, Kering Eyewear unveiled the exclusive Spring/Summer 2022 Eyewear Collection of Saint Laurent sunglasses that’ll add a dash of sass to your eyewear collection.

White Frames

You might think that white sunglasses are only for the summer but 2022 is breaking all those boundaries. Worn by the likes of Lady Gaga and Paris Hilton, white sunglasses are the ideal pick me up to amp up your outfit year round. Thicker frames and darker lenses add a bold touch to an otherwise basic look and these Prada glasses fit just the bill. With white on white being a growing trend, these sunglasses are just a touch short of the finish line to your wardrobe!

Hero Image : Courtesy Versace. Featured Image : Courtesy Arnette Instagram