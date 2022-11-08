Tara Sutaria’s style files and few trends she dropped into our wardrobes

If you’ve been obsessing over Tara Sutaria’s style too, well then we then this is something that might interest you! With the diva’s breathtaking contribution to the fashion scene, we decided to list a few trends that came right out of her wardrobe.

Millennial maestros are breaking not just the box office in B-town but also helping us gravitate towards a much more aesthetically pleasing fashion scene altogether. Having said that, Tara Sutaria’s style files are leaving no stone unturned in serving us some major looks, be it on a deserted island or while promoting her latest ventures. The diva and her glam team are to be credited for dropping some major inspiration for all the fashion enthusiasts out there. Speaking of which, have you been eyeing lurking around Tara Sutaria’s style files too? Well, if that’s the case then that makes the two of us! So, since the actor has a knack for playing with trends, let us have a look and list a few trends she dropped in our wardrobes.

A few episodes from Tara Sutaria’s style files

Monochrome fashion

Well, seems like the diva has a thing for pulling off monochrome dressing isn’t it? Tara Sutaria’s style files are incomplete without the mention of her series of monochrome looks. Her gram handle is filled to the brim with some sassy single-color ensembles, dropping yet another stunner episode of monochrome fashion on our radar.

Love for leather

Lurking around our wardrobes for years now, the leather trend is one that’ll probably never leave the center stage especially when it comes to Bollywood divas. Having said that, Tara Sutaria sure knows how to spruce up her leather looks with a hint of corsetry, layers, and bright and beaming hues.

Bohemian Chic charm

Bohemian chic is what is adding the extra to the ordinary fashion scene. And Tara Sutaria’s style is adding a great deal to the trend with her charming ensembles. From her indo-western co-ord set to the traditional cape paired with denim, both of these looks are a true blue representation of the boho-chic charm.

Resort-wear inspiration

For the next one let’s just say that vacation-ready ensembles and B-Town divas, both walk hand in hand! Tara Sutaria was seen slaying in some hot and happening resort-wear pieces and chilling her way on deserted islands.

Chandelier Chic aesthetic

Tara Sutaria is the one to handle the reins when it comes to inventing the chandelier chic aesthetic. The actress and her gorgeous gold ensembles are what make her Insta shine brighter than the rest. From the body con embellished gowns to head-to-toe sequined ensembles, all of these make her a true representative of the chandelier chic aesthetic.

Hero & Featured image: courtesy @tarasutaria/Ig.