9 best Hermes Birkin-style bag alternatives for sophistication that won’t break the bank

The Hermes Birkin bag is an indomitable style icon where conversations led by luxury arm candy is concerned. But as is the case with most of life’s finer things, the experience of owning one is only privy to a select few, owing to the bag’s scarcity and of course, high price point.

This is only further fueled by the bag’s origins, which are almost as fabled as Arthurian legend. Most notably, the French maison claimed that its design was conceived from a chance encounter between their then-CEO, Jean-Louis Dumas, with British actress Jane Birkin on a flight from Paris to London in 1983.

Repeated along the fashion grapevine, it was said that Birkin had been attempting to stow away a wicker basket that she had been using as a handbag, when it tipped over and caused all of its contents to spill out before Dumas’ feet. Keep in mind that at the time, wicker baskets were an essential part of Birkin’s wardrobe, as she preferred their capacity over traditionally daintier handbags from the period.

Quickly making a point to help her collect her belongings, Dumas joked that Birkin would need a bag with more pockets for her essentials. Birkin coyly responded by saying that if Hermès ever conceived a bag that could fit all her daily needs as a mother on the go, she would make no hesitation to trade her signature wicker basket in exchange for it.

That immediately gave Dumas the impetus to work on a design on that very same flight, where he sketched a rough outline of what would now become immediately identifiable lines of the Birkin bag on an airplane sickness bag. By the end of the flight, he showed it to Birkin, and the bag was put into production just a year after that.

While the Birkin has firmly cemented its place as the Holy Grail of handbag enthusiasts beyond the new millennium, it wasn’t the case during its introduction. As a brand, Hermès was considered to be a niche luxury fashion house that only the ultra-wealthy would be familiar with. Instead, Chanel dominated the sales charts with Karl Lagerfeld‘s interlocking ‘CC’ Classic Flap bags. Sales. of the Birkin were initially steady, but otherwise slow in comparison.

But in the 1990s, interest in the Hermes Birkin style bag began to rise, reaching critical mass when fictional New York PR maven Samantha Jones was candidly informed that ‘It’s not a bag. It’s a Birkin!” on Sex and The City. The rest, as the saying goes, is history.

Since then, the Birkin shape has gone on to inform a completely new generation of top-handle handbag styles, many of which feature similar stylistic cues as seen on the late-Francophile actress’ favourite accessory. This means that if you’re still saving up on your Hermès Birkin journey but want to still enjoy the chic sophistication it inspires at the same time, we have a few options you may want to consider to fill that void in your handbag collection.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Mulberry/Instagram, Tory Burch/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What bag is similar to a Birkin?

Bags such as the Tory Burch Lee Radiziwill and the Mulberry Bayswater bags are similar to the Hermes Birkin.

2. Is Hermes Birkin a good investment?

The Hermes Birkin bag is a good luxury investment, as the bag’s value is known to appreciate over the years.

3. Why is it so hard to get a Hermes Birkin?

Hermes Birkin bags are difficult to purchase as the fashion house only makes a small number of the bags every year.

