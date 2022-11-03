The art of minimalism and motherhood with fashion blogger, Roshini Daswani

If you love all things posh, then let us introduce you to Bahrain-based fashion content creator Roshini Daswani Kewalram who makes looking motherhood look chic and carefree.

The world is Roshini Daswani’s canvas. The half-Indian, half-Middle Eastern fashion blogger was born in Hong Kong and studied in London. This eclectic mix of cities and cultures has not only influenced her style but helped her create a unique brand and style identity. A graphic designer by profession, Roshini felt a strong pull towards fashion and styling since her teenage years which she explored via Xanga, long before the advent of Facebook. “Blogging, social media influencing and content creation were never really the aim. Only after I started my blog and Instagram account I realised I wanted my own creative outlet where I could share my love for fashion and styling,” shares Roshini Daswani. Over the years, Roshini’s style has evolved with a minimalistic bend toward style. Apart from fashion, she now also dabbles with content related to parenting and runs her brand, Milk It Baby for aesthetic baby products. We catch up with her on her personal fashion choices and festive go-to style.

UAE-based fashion blogger, Roshini Daswani on her style essentials:

Describe your personal style.

My style has evolved so much over the years, I used to be a hippie culture-inspired bohemian, carefree person at one point but now after being a mother I love things minimal, comfortable and chic.

How do you balance or bring out your personal aesthetic while working with brands?

First and foremost I really try to only work with brands that have a similar ethos to me and my style. I don’t shy away from brands or collaborations that are not immediately relatable and sometimes treat it as a personal challenge to my creativity to see how I could style something and curate value-added content.

What’s one assumption about fashion influencers you wish you could do away with?

I sense that the general social public thinks being an influencer is an easy and glamorous job because of the free clothes, brand packages or invites to cool events that they see we participate in and attend. But the truth is they have no idea how much time and effort is really going in behind every picture, post or video to consistently generate quality and creative content. The competition is very high and the demands of the audience are just as fluid, changing with trends and also the mediums through which content is consumed. It’s a constant learning process between platforms as well and also I am very particular so I personally research, conceptualise and edit all my videos. It is a full-time job with no start time and end time to the working day. We should all take a moment to appreciate all the influencers that we follow putting out content day in and day out for our entertainment.

What is a trend that you love right now and one that you will never try?

I definitely love feathers! And something, I might never do is live streaming as I am way too shy to talk to any audience live and unscripted.

One piece of clothing you’ve had for the longest time in your wardrobe?

My fur jacket – I just can’t give it away it brings so many wonderful memories of my life in London even though I live in the Middle East and barely have the opportunity to wear it.

If someone was to go through your handbag what would be the most useful thing and the most bizarre thing they would find?

The most useful thing in my handbag would be my sunglasses, so I can quickly rush out of the house without make-up and being worried about what I look like. As for bizarre, my handbags are really tiny so I am quite minimal about what I carry in my handbag, but I would have to say a clove from the temple inside my wallet. It’s meant to bring me money and good fortune.

Roshini Daswani on how to wear festive co-ords for the upcoming wedding season:

