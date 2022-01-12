Home > Style > Fashion > Deepika Padukone is the ultimate ambassador for good ol’ blue jeans
12 Jan 2022

Akshita Nahar Jain
Sr Associate Editor
Deepika Padukone is the global ambassador for Levi’s and we can’t help but think about all the basic blue denim jean looks that she has rocked over the years.

If we had a penny for every time Deepika Padukone wow-ed us with a denim look, we would… 

Levi's x Deepika Padukone
Image courtesy: Levi’s

From airport looks, Cannes sightings to glamorous events, Bollywood actress and style star, Padukone never shies away from wearing a good ol’ pair of denims. The queen of normcore, Padukone’s go-to style is a pair of basic blue denims and a white shirt/ganji. So when Levi’s announced that the style icon is now their global ambassador, we couldn’t help but get on board with this perfect pairing. 

As international brands worldwide become more inclusive, Indian names are getting the attention they very much deserve. This week, we were marveling at the news of Indian model Nidhi Sunil becoming the brand ambassador of L’Oréal Paris, and today the Indian actress is taking social media by a storm with her new appointment. 

The brand known to have invented the original blue jean in 1873 and Padukone’s announcement comes with the launch of a range of denim fits for all body types. As a tribute to this iconic moment in denim, here are all the blue jean looks the chic doyenne has sported around town. 

Deepika Padukone in a Jacquemus shirt, Dolce&Gabbana corset and Zara jeans

Deepika Padukone Denim Jeans

Deepika Padukone in black t-shirt, Zara jeans and Off-White belt

Deepika Padukone in Off-White belt

Deepika Padukone in Dhruv Kapoor and Valliyan necklace

Deepika Padukone in Dhruv Kapoor and necklace by Valliyan

 

Deepika Padukone in a one-shoulder white shirt and jeans

Deepika Padukone Denim Look

Deepika Padukone in Frame jeans, ATM Collection t-shirt and Roger Vivier shoes

Deepika Padukone Cannes Denim

Deepika Padukone in a knotted t-shirt and skinny jeans

Deepika Padukone Denim 

Akshita Nahar Jain
Sr Associate Editor
Akshita Nahar Jain has worked with various publications, including Elle, Harper’s Bazaar Bride, and Time Out Delhi, and written extensively on fashion and lifestyle. A sucker for alliteration and stylish sitcoms, she enjoys scrolling the web for less travelled destinations.
