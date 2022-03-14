The Bvlgari x Casablanca collaboration is a match made in heaven

The iconic Serpenti undergoes a metamorphosis apt for a Mediterranean vacation as Bvlgari partners with Moroccan French designer house, Casablanca.

French Moroccan designer Charaf Tajer is a wunderkind who’s well known in the Parisian circles. From co-founding the clothing label Pigalle, launching hip nightclubs in Paris to consulting with Virgil Abloh, he’s been creating a sensation everywhere he goes. Even WWD identified his contemporary label, Casablanca as the Hermes of GenZ. Considering the fanfare surrounding it, the launch of the Bvlgari x Casablanca collaboration is one that has our antennas up.

All the details from the Bvlgari x Casablanca collaboration:

The luxe après-sport aesthetic of Casablanca finds an unlikely partner in the mythical Serpenti, a Bvlgari icon that has undergone many iterations and come out an undisputed champion every time. At the hands of Casablanca’s Tajer, the Serpenti is given a playful and ultra-chic spin via an accessories capsule collection. The Bvlgari x Casablanca collection is a part of their collaborative series “Serpenti Through the Eyes Of”, which has been on since 2017. The sporty, spirited spin with fun prints and pastel hues is definitely one we are on board with.

The seven-piece collection takes inspiration from the world of tennis (a mainstay when it comes to Casablanca) and the artistic renditions of mosiac. The classic combination of white and green are enhanced and mixed with gold hardware and wooden handles. The charm of old-world tennis is captured in a graphic and modern manner. The classic shape of the bag is enhanced with a white and green calf leather body and an emblematic snakehead closure. The Serpenti Forever bag is finished with a detachable wood handle or crossbody with a removable leather strap. It’s the perfect carry-on for your next trip to Wimbledon.

Another unique piece from the collection is a sculptural bag inspired by a 20s jewellery box from the Bulgari Heritage Collection. It’s the perfect combination of old and new and comes with a top handle conjuring the facets of precious gemstones. From a roomy tote bag to the mini Serpenti crossbody bag, the collection is full of gems. Looking beyond the court, inspiration comes in the form of spellbinding mosaics as seen on landmarks and villas in Rome. The meeting of neo-classical and contemporary styles creates a memorable visual picture and the Bvlgari x Casablanca collaboration rides on it. The Après Tennis theme hits shelves on April 20 and the Mosiac one arrives later on May 20, 2022; both a knockout worth checking out.

All Images: Courtesy Bvlgari.