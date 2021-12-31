The Coach Ski Collection is making us want to take a trip down the slopes

Meet Coach’s skiing family starring actress Brittany O’Grady, TikTok star Wisdom Kaye and models Tiffany Guo and Mia Regan. The new holiday campaign is all about recreating winter sportswear nostalgia and we are here for it.

There are two types of winter people. The former who turn up heating, pull out the cosy blanket and spend their days cuddled. The latter, at which Coach’s Ski Collection is aimed, hit the slopes up at the drop of the first Autumn leaf. Photographed by Zackery Michael against a snowy backdrop of Lake Placid and the Adirondacks mountains, the collection makes you want to join in winter fun. And the collection does exactly that, it reinterprets the American luxury house’s codes to create playful winterwear (and accessories). Think outwear with shearling and colourful nylon stripes, quilted leather bags, graphic sweaters and chunky snow boots. “Coach Ski is inspired by winter adventures and the possibilities of tomorrow,” shares Coach’s Creative Director, Stuart Vevers.

Meet the star cast of the Coach Ski Collection:

Brittany O’Grady, The White Lotus breakout star is an easy face to recognise from the campaign. While she might be away from the pristine beaches of Hawaii, as a regular skier, Brittany is quite at home on the snowy slopes.

With over 7 million followers on TikTok, Texas-based Wisdom Kaye is a bit of a force to reckon with, in the GenZ fashion space. Three stripe coats and a fanny pack, Kaye knows how to keep things cool in the mountains. Also, on the radar are models Tiffany Guo and Mia Regan as a part of the Coach family.

All Images: Courtesy Coach.