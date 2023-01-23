The Design Museum in London is all set to narrate the saga of saris

The Design Museum in London is all set to showcase the evolution of the sari in an exhibition, titled ‘The Offbeat Sari’. The ‘The Offbeat Sari’ exhibition brings together more than 90 pieces loaned from several celebrated designers all across India and gives the garment a much deserving centre stage at a global level.

One piece of garment that’s not just grown in fashion, but in the Indian culture too, the star of Indian apparel aka the sari. This single piece of unstitched fabric has been synonymous with womanhood, social class, and femininity not just in India, but at a global scale too. Speaking of celebrating this timeless silhouette, the Design Museum in London is all set to showcase the first one-of-its-kind exhibition entitled ‘The Offbeat Sari’ from May 19th to Sept 17th. Curated by Priya Khanchandani, ‘The Offbeat Sari’ exhibition intends to depict the evolution of this traditional piece of clothing. What’s known to be very close to every Indian woman’s heart is now all set to conquer the fashion space at a global level.

The Offbeat Sari: an exhibition by the Design Museum

From being titled as an old-school garment to breaking stereotypes, saris can go from subtle to chic within seconds. Celebrating the evolution of this beautiful garment, the Design Museum decides to bring together more than 90 saris including the first ever worn at the Met Ball, by Natasha Poonnawalla. Loaned from different designers all across India, these saris will be seen weaving a tale of revolution and reinvention in Britain for the first time ever. The notion of saris being a traditional garment is slowly and gradually taking a turn towards a much more modern, contemporary, and everyday wear scene. After Natasha Poonawalla caught several eyes in that embellished Sabyasachi sari at Met Gala, this piece of clothing marked its advent on the global stage.

Several timeless and ethereal pieces from designers like Tarun Tahiliani, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, HUEMN, Raw Mango, AKAARO, Abharam & Thakore, Amit Aggarwal and much more will be seen at the exhibition. And to sum it up, the showcase is all about showing how young Indian women have started to embrace the sari and consider it a canvas for innovation.

Hero Image: Courtesy Designmuseum/IG Featured Image: Courtesy Designmuseum.org.