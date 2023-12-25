The Dhan Mill compound- Delhi’s opulent hotspot for all things luxury

A rice mill turned into a luxury haven is the kind of transformation one can witness only in Delhi. The Dhan Mill compound is turning into an ideal space for all the fashion and food connoisseurs out there, and here we have the founders spilling the beans on the space’s soaring success.

Delhi is well versed in turning ancestral properties into contemporary locations and one such spot that has been enticing the crowd of late is Dhan Mill- a haven for luxury connoisseurs. Rishabh and Gunjan Jain dropped a perfect location for meets cutes, coffee runs, dessert cravings and most importantly, now for the shopaholic in you. Who would’ve thought a rice mill could turn into something this aesthetic and magnetic for the audience, but Gunjan and Rishabh brought this vision to life and how?! It feels like yesterday when Nappa Dori was Dhan Mill’s go-to spot, followed by today when renowned Indian labels have made a space in the Dhan Mill paradise. From contributing a fair share to India’s high street scene to incorporating pret collections from labels like FSP, Rahul Mishra, JJ Valaya and more, Dhan Mill is reaching upwards and onwards!

With that said, if ‘shop till you drop’ is on your festive agenda as well then The Dhan Mill compound awaits you with a vibrant spirit. Further to my love for the space I had an interesting conversation with the founders about where it all started to what’s more in store.

In conversation with The Dhan Mill founders about the space, India’s fashion scene and more…

Tell us a little something about the inception of The Dhan Mill, and its journey so far.

Originally a rice mill and paddy storage in the 1980s, The Dhan Mill underwent a transformative journey. Mr. Rajendra Kumar Jain converted the space into warehousing for multinational companies, collaborating with nearly 100 MNCs. In 2014-15, he planned to transition into retail and envisioned a better marketing opportunity, and with the dynamic leadership of Mr. Rishabh, who joined in 2017, the space evolved into a vibrant high street. His vision, supported by his sister Gunjan Jain, has turned The Dhan Mill into a platform for renowned Indian labels, offering a unified umbrella. Today, it seamlessly blends culinary delights, cafes, travel essentials, and a diverse shopping experience for festivals and weddings—all in one exquisite location.

Would you say that this space is the perfect hot spot to be at while the festive season is on?

Absolutely! The Dhan Mill is positioned as more than a shopping haven; it’s a comprehensive destination catering to various preferences and all age groups. With a perfect blend of culinary delights, cafes, travel essentials, and festive and wedding shopping, it becomes an ideal spot during the festive season, offering a diverse and immersive experience.

Couture has always ruled India’s fashion scene, but now we’re seeing a gradual shift towards the pret space. Your thoughts on this?

The shift from couture to the pret space in India’s fashion scene reflects a growing inclination towards more accessible and ready-to-wear styles. While couture has traditionally held a significant place, the increasing popularity of pret indicates a changing consumer preference for versatile and contemporary fashion that aligns with everyday wear. It’s an interesting evolution in the fashion landscape, balancing the allure of couture with the practicality and inclusivity of pret.

Certainly, the blend of both couture and pret at Dhan Mill, featuring brands like Kshtij Jalori, Gazal Gupta, AK OK, Asal, Falguni and Shane, showcases a diverse range in the fashion industry. This mix caters to varied tastes and preferences, offering a comprehensive experience for consumers who appreciate both high-end couture and stylish ready-to-wear options. It reflects the dynamic and inclusive nature of the fashion landscape at Dhan Mill, bringing together renowned brands to provide a rich and multifaceted shopping experience.

Dhan Mill has slowly evolved from a more under-the-radar hipster space to one of Delhi’s prime luxury shopping spaces. Was this a planned move, and do you feel there is a market or space for unconventional fashion/brands in the country or does Indian wear reign supreme?

The evolution of The Dhan Mill from an under-the-radar hipster space to a prime luxury shopping destination may not be explicitly outlined as a planned move. The Dhan Mill stands as a unique high street in India, proudly hosting a diverse array of Indian labels, providing them with a prominent platform. As part of an ongoing expansion, The Dhan Mill isn’t solely a fashion destination; it has evolved into a distinguished luxury retail hub that curates an unparalleled lifestyle experience. In addition to fashion, it effortlessly weaves together delectable culinary experiences, cosy cafes, travel necessities, and thoughtfully curated offerings for festive and wedding shopping.

This holistic approach ensures that The Dhan Mill caters to every facet of one’s lifestyle. While the journey may not have been entirely planned, the vision for The Dhan Mill has indeed set the course in the right direction, reflecting its commitment to offering a comprehensive and dynamic experience for patrons.

Would you say Dhan Mill is a promoter of the bridge to luxury brand boom in India?

The Dhan Mill strategically addresses the gap in the fashion industry by featuring prominent brands like JJ Karpurthala, Rahul Mishra a few, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Asal with the line of Mard, and Anamika Khanna with AK OK. The vision is clear — to not just cater to brides but extend the allure of luxury pret to all family members. By providing a platform for these brands, Dhan Mill captures a wider audience, ensuring they stay aligned with trends and offer comfortable price points. This deliberate approach positions Dhan Mill as a promoter of the bridge to the luxury brand boom in India.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Dhan Mill