The Dior Vibe bowling bag is a fun companion for the next weekend trip

The Dior Vibe bowling bag, unveiled at its Cruise 2022 show, is a must-have accessory for your next long weekend road trip.

Driving trips over long weekends was one of the simple joys of 2021 that we had indulged in. Come 2022 and the lurking fear of Omricon, we are back to staying put at home and advise others to follow suit. However, that doesn’t stop us from dreaming of the places we’ll go to and the outfits we will wear. Topping the list is the Dior Vibe weekend bag that was launched at their Cruise 2022 show. Yes, the bag is a vibe in itself and rightly named so.

Here is everything we know about the Dior Vibe weekender bag

Back in June when Dior made a return with a physical show, the excitement was palatable. Partially due to the sports-luxe collection and partially for the location aka the home of the modern Olympics, the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens. We soaked in the beautiful set-up and sportswear that came with a side of Dior heritage to it. Catching our eye were the simple yet impactful Dior Vibe sneakers that were a runaway success.

Close on its heels from the Cruise 2022 show was the Dior Vibe bag, that in fact, the rubber base on the bag mirrors the rubber base embossed with stars on the soles of the shoes. The French luxury house’s signature emblematic curves and lightness is reflected in the design of the bag which is made from a layer of leather and foam. Alongside is the signature stripe and wording ‘Christian Dior’ as an ode to the brand.

Hand-cut and handsewn leather pieces are made with the help of traditional wooden patterns and assembled with utmost care. Monsieur Dior’s lucky star symbology also makes an appearance here, much like the Dior Vibe sneakers.

Watch the video of the Savoir Faire of the Dior Vibe bag here:

All Images: Courtesy Dior.