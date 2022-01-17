The Goth trend is back with a modern twist and sexy accents

The darker, gothic, or gothcore trend is making a comeback. This inevitably means a lot of black, as well as lace, fishnet, and combat boots, all matched with a sexier touch, expressing the dark emotions of a generation marked by a global crisis.

Goth trend is the new aesthetic of 2022

In contrast to the bold aesthetic — bursting with colours and patterns — that emerged during the pandemic, another trend, the goth look, is emerging this year that might transform your wardrobe. While the goth aesthetic never truly died, it has become increasingly rare in recent years, identified with a niche rather than establishing itself as a mainstream fashion trend. This might change in 2022, as indicated by people all across the world’s obsession with some of the components that go hand in hand with this dark yet electrifying aesthetic.

We’ve seen a spike in interest in bright colours, patterns, and extravagant pieces for quite some time now, essentially since the outbreak of the pandemic, as people want to embrace optimism and boldness in these uncertain times. However, it appears that fashion is now beginning to reflect darker emotions, albeit with a sensual, if not sexy, touch that gives the gothic look a whole new twist.

Combat boots, fishnet and head-to-toe black making a comeback this year

Early signs began to bring the gothic style back to the forefront in September 2021, with a growing interest in fishnet stockings, combat boots, and studded belts. This was a trend noticed by the fashion search engine Stylight, which recorded a considerable spike in clicks for each of these three categories in a matter of weeks at the time.

The colour black, in particular, is making a comeback. Although it never completely vanished, it was overshadowed for a time by more vibrant and bold hues. From the little black dress (as seen on the hottest red carpets) to dark corsets inspired by the TV drama Bridgerton, choker necklaces, and a demand for black wedding dresses (worn by Selling Sunset fame Christine Quinn), this hue (which isn’t a colour) is riding high as a go-to shade. With the emergence of the black lipstick trend, the world of makeup is also getting into the gothic aesthetic.

Here are all of the top celebrity gothic looks

