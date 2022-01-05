The Gucci Tiger comes to tea with the House’s Year of the Tiger collection

Are you familiar with the children’s classic, ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea‘ by Judith Kerr? The campaign for Gucci’s new collection reminds us a little of the book with the anthropomorphised tiger joining the little girl for afternoon tea. Dedicated to the Year of the Tiger, the house of Gucci has created a collection of ready-to-wear and accessories featuring various renditions of the animal.

A campaign conceived by Gucci’s Creative Director, Alessandro Michele himself and shot by photographer and director Angelo Pennetta has literal tigers roaming about the scenes. A scene featuring a group of friends enjoying high tea in the Gucci Tiger collection is dotted with the presence of an actual tiger, reminding us of a scene from the book.

The Tiger motif isn’t new to Gucci, a mainstay of Alessandro Michele, the majestic creature has time and again been reimagined on clothing and accessories. The new print though is a reinterpretation of a late 1960s archival design by Vittorio Accornero the artist and illustrator behind the House’s signature Flora design. Juxtaposed against a backdrop of foliage and flowers, the royal creature is seen playfully prancing about. The mixture of the animal motif, beautiful illustrations and the House’s logo thrown around makes the limited edition collection the perfect tribute to the Year of the Tiger.

In the ready-to-wear department, there are a wide variety of choices in form of outerwear, knitwear, jackets, t-shirts, denim, shirts and even dresses with an all-over print. For a more subtle approach, the trench coat features the Gucci Tiger print in the lining. Printed, painted, hand-applied or patched crochet lettering and motif is repeated heavily across the entire collection. The ‘Gucci Tiger’ wording can be seen patched onto both clothing and accessories and accompanied with the Gucci monogram.

Iconic accessories like eyewear, silk accessories, sneakers and bags from the House of Gucci is mixed with the GG monogram. The eco-friendly watches with a recycled steel case, dial and a strap crafted from the brand’s animal-free Demetra material is a nod to the brand’s philosophy of using sustainable, renewable and bio-based raw materials. Even the packaging for the line is in keeping with the brand’s sustainability efforts and yes, comes with a Gucci Tiger print. Paper sourced from responsibly managed forests, ribbons using 100% organic cotton, handles with 100% recycled polyester and knotted packaging, so as to avoid the use of glues.

All in all, it’s a jungle filled with the Gucci Tiger and the related paraphernalia that is a fitting start to the Year of the Tiger. Scroll here to see LSA’s top picks from the Gucci Year of The Tiger collection.

All Images: Courtesy Gucci.