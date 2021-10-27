The innovative Dior concept store in Dubai is crafted with sustainable materials

With changing times, Dior is now getting more involved in the world of sustainability. Recently, Dior created a unique concept store in Dubai that uses a 3D printing system developed by WASP (World’s Advanced Saving Project) and natural materials, leading a sustainable process.

The French luxury fashion house Christian Dior is a renowned luxury brand known by all, with boutiques in every corner of the world. Not only well known for its extravagant and deluxe fashion wear, but it also ventured into the makeup industry with a wide range of exclusive makeup and skincare products. With sustainability being a focal point for Dior since before, Dior recently started the #BEAUTYASALEGACY initiative. This initiative highlighted the responsible sourcing of ingredients used for their products. They also came out with the refillable Rouge Dior Lip Balm, made out of 95% natural ingredients and revamped the packaging of their Rouge Dior, selling it in refillable cases as revealed by Peter Phillips, makeup creative & image director, Dior.

Sustainability is an ongoing trend in the industry. Everyone is on the lookout for brands using sustainable and eco-friendly materials. People go out of their way to celebrate and support such brands. The large masses are slowly shifting from consuming environmentally unfriendly products to eco-friendly products. From daily items to luxurious items, almost all of them are getting replaced with sustainable products.

This Dior project, a novel installation of two circular modules located on Jumeirah beach and constructed combining clay, sand and raw fibres, uses a 3D printing system designed by WASP. WASP’s mission is to create 3D printed eco-housing using natural materials. It is commendable for a huge fashion house like Christian Dior to undertake a project of this magnitude.

With Dubai famously known for the various luxury brands it houses, it was the perfect city for this installation. The concept store is an innovative hi-tech feat capable of pushing the boundaries of the Italian manufacturer who has, for the first time, created a habitable structure with dimensions never previously seen! It is a beautiful example that uses sustainable materials in magnificent architecture, incorporating eco-friendly practices. Who would have thought you could apply sustainable methods to architecture? The materials used are abundant and are perfect for this astonishing project. It’s great to see a fashion house taking an architectural approach to sustainability.

The House’s code, the striking Cannage motif embodies the boutique’s walls. Among other items displayed in this boutique is the impressive Dioriviera women’s collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director at Dior. In Paris Fashion Week SS 20, Maria Grazia Chiuri redefined sustainability with her looks for the show, paying tribute to nature.

The brand has also been in partnership with female flower producers to make use of the flowers in their perfumes. Keeping founder Christian Dior’s love for flowers in mind, Dior has gardens where they cultivate several flowers like roses, red hibiscus, edelweiss and more, whose extracts are to be used in various of their products.

All images: Courtesy Dior