November fashion diaries: The latest news from Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tumi and more

What’s buzzing in the fashion world? Here’s all the latest fashion news to look forward to in November 2022.

Louis Vuitton launches a digital campaign with model and equestrian Eve Jobs

Classified as one of Louis Vuitton’s iconic designs, the LV Twist is adored by many for its elegant look and versatility. Most prominently, its signature emblematic Twist lock system on the flap closure. Since its debut in 2015, the Twist has continued to thrive in various colour and print variations, from the signature monogram to monochrome tones. This winter 2022 season, the fashion house reimagines the Twist releasing new animations featuring the late Steve Jobs’s daughter Eve Jobs to front the campaign. Jobs is seen here donning the newest Fall/Winter 2022 collection while carrying the LV Twist to reflect her love for the countryside.

Still adopting the iconic chain bag design, the LV Twist lock is reimagined in a new “Gourmette” lock in four variations: colourful strass, enamel, an engraved Monogram and engraved metal. To elevate the overall design, the latest variations include a faceted gold or silver chain to refine the silhouette.

Dior pays tribute to its incredible 70-year friendship with Harrods

Heading to London soon? Be sure to pop by Harrods to check out the remarkable activations in collaboration with Dior. To celebrate the Maison’s love for Christmas, the brand has created a magical atmosphere on each floor of the famed department store. From 10 November 2022 to 3 January 2023, visitors can witness “The Fabulous World of Dior”, with a monumental installation on the facade featuring a dazzling display of lights with classic Dior emblems. That’s not all. Guests will be in awe with Harrods window displays this year which feature the Maison’s product categories, from fashion to beauty and homeware all decked in holiday decor.

Tumi teams up with Formula 1 Driver Lando Norris in the Tumi | McLaren collection

Lights out, and away we go. Tumi is expanding its partnership with McLaren with a supercar-inspired collection. Car fanatics, you heard us. Starring McLaren’s Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, the Tumi | McLaren collection merges Tumi’s product innovation and McLaren’s engineering science into the latest range. These notable creations include the Axle Slim Brief, Velocity Backpack, Aero International Expandable 4-Wheel Carry-On, Torque Sling and Quantum Duffle. What do these designs have in common? The coveted designs are crafted in Tumi’s innovative CX6 carbon fibre material and McLaren’s signature Papaya accents to mimic that automotive feel. Highlights include the Velocity Backpack, which features an aerodynamic automotive design with a padded laptop sleeve, two elastic-open side pockets, a back pocket with magnetic snap and a built-in type-C USB port to keep you powered on your adventures. The Aero International Expandable 4-Wheel Carry-On offers a front-lid or split-case entry to the main compartment, which includes a zip expansion, a three-stop telescope handle and a built-in type-C USB port.

Maison Valentino releases its latest Haute Couture book, “Rosso”

What does the colour red mean to you? To us, it showcases the power and essence of Valentino. In fact, Rosso Valentino is an essential chapter of the Maison’s narrative, which led to the release of the incredible Haute Couture book titled “Rosso”. The book explores the personality of the iconic Rosso Valentino as it takes us to the evolution of the iconic hue since 1985. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli wanted to share his study on the signature hue with the community while showcasing its beauty from the Maison archives. Believe it or not, there are more than 550 shades in the couture creations alone.

Valentino Rosso will be on sale in selected bookstores, on the Assouline website, and in Assouline and Valentino Boutiques Worldwide by Autumn 2022.

NewJeans member Hanni has been appointed as Gucci’s brand ambassador

Adding on to the Fashion news for October 2022, Hanni is the latest K-pop star to join the fashion house. Since their debut in July 2022, the five-member group NewJeans have garnered fans all over the world with their infectious energy, Y2K-inspired style and chart-topping tracks such as “Attention”, “Hurt”, and “Hype Boy”. The Maison has expressed that Hanni’s take on music and fashion style truly encompasses the brand’s motif. As we look forward to seeing more from the star, we can keep a lookout for her attendance at the Gucci Cosmogonie fashion show in Seoul on 1 November 2022.

Hailey Bieber x Vogue Eyewear returns with a spec-tacular collection

Hailey Bieber is a force to be reckoned with. From her charming personality to her successful skincare line, Hailey Bieber’s laid-back style is tough to ignore. This season, Bieber returns with her latest creations of sunglasses and optical frames with Vogue Eyewear, and it’s safe to say that we’re in love with them. For season II, the collection embraces the shimmering tones and soft silhouettes of the fall and winter seasons with curved contours and earthy opal hues. Our favourite? The 0VO5445S.

Ralph Lauren launches its Pink Pony Initiative to raise awareness and fight against cancer

To raise awareness for Pink October, Ralph Lauren has led a global philanthropic program dedicated to supporting programs for research, cancer care and prevention, along with treatments and more. Established in 2000, the Pink Pony Fund aims to reduce disparities in cancer care and prevention for those in underserved communities. This year, the brand marks 22 years in the fight against cancer with the release of its latest Pink Pony Oxford Shirt and Pink Pony Fleece Hoodie range. The company will donate 100% of the proceeds with every purchase price from the new Pink Pony Oxford shirt and Pink Pony Fleece Hoodie, while 25% of the purchase from the new Pink Pony Cashmere Hoodie and selected Polo classics in a pink hue will be donated to the Pink Pony Fund and international cancer charities.

Carlo Rino celebrates Tweety

Here’s a cute gift for your loved ones. Carlo Rino is celebrating Tweety’s 80th anniversary with an adorable Tweety collection filled with minimal yet quirky creations. The collection echoes the classic monogram style with splashes of special edition yellow-on-black Tweety characters throughout the bags, footwear and timepiece range. As an ideal everyday bag, we recommend the Carlo Rino Tweety Bucket Bag (RM579) and Shoulder Bag (RM579). In the small leather goods department, the Quilted Coin Purse (RM219) in yellow-on-yellow tones makes a great minimal addition to your style.

Carlo Rino Tweety Collection is available online and at Carlo Rino boutiques.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Louis Vuitton