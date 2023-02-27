The logomania trend is making a comeback and we’re here for it

Minimal sartorial picks are taking a back seat and giving way to the logomania trend. It is reclaiming a significant space in luxury brands and these chic and definitive emblems are not just on the ramps, but on the streets too.

There is no doubt in the fact that minimalism contributes to subtle style statements, but it seems like maximalism is peeping through the fashion window yet again, courtesy of the logomania trend. The year 2022 witnessed celebrities and brands going manic over the brand stamps on their collections. From opting for subtler silhouettes with minimal patterns to now embracing and flaunting monograms, the fashion scape sure has come a full circle. Be it supermodels strutting down the ramps or celebs flaunting their exuberant logo looks, all of this takes back to where it all started- the ’80s. Reclaiming previous fashion trends is itself a trend embraced quite flawlessly by millennials as well as Gen Z nowadays, and the logomania trend is one such trend making a comeback with a new iteration this time.

So, if you wish to grab the spotlight while walking down the streets, then catching up on the logomania trend is the way to do it! Having said that, since we’re all obsessing over the trend of late, let us list down a few looks paying justice to our favourite brands and their sassy monograms. From Ranveer Singh flaunting his flamboyance to Kim Kardashian breaking the internet with her love for Balenciaga, here are a few looks that might lure you into spending all your savings and turn yourself into a logomaniac.

Celebs acing the logomania trend

Kim Kardashian

Had to begin with queen-K, Kim Kardashian! The diva makes sure to be on top of every list when it comes to trends. Likewise, speaking of the logomania trend, she was seen donning an all-black Balenciaga outfit, with tiny logos spread all across her ensemble, making it a perfect example of the trend.

Kourtney Kardashian

Continuing the streak of Kardashians we have Kourtney Kardashian slaying in a onesie from Tommy Hilfiger in the said brand’s fall/winter 2022 collection. The blue denim onesie was head to toe filled to the brim with the brand’s motifs, marking yet another episode of the logomania trend.

Ranveer Singh

Well, while speaking of flaunting motifs and monograms one just can’t keep away from Ranveer Singh’s gram feed. Since the actor and his fashion streak is anything, but minimal he was spotted wearing a head-to-toe Gucci ensemble from the Gucci x Adidas collection. From his dapper hat to the sassy jumper, his vibe rightly spelled ‘Gucci’ quite loud and clear.

Karan Johar

Joining the ranks of Ranveer Singh, we have the Kjo aka Karan Johar taking the logomania trend a cut above. The ace director and his quirky style statements are no secret anymore and having said that he was seen supporting the trend in an all-Gucci attire. From the jacket to the tracks, the Gucci monogram was enough for Johar to grab that spotlight.

Zendaya

Next up we have the Gen Z heartthrob, Zendaya displaying a different take on the logomania trend. She was seen donning a Valentino outfit, with all things shimmer and shine at the core of the look. The sheer top and bottom, the bulgy blazer along with those Valentino stilettos, all of this made her look like a true Valentino girl.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, the singing sensation took the internet by storm when she appeared looking like a core member of the ‘Gucci gang’ at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in 2022. From that silk Gucci eye mask, the satin outfit, stalking to the signature Gucci loafers, her entire look was and treat to the eyes.

Nora Fatehi

Shifting the lens back to Bollywood, here we have the dancing diva, Nora Fatehi who’s quite popular in making headlines, courtesy of her sartorial preferences. Speaking of the logomania trend, Fatehi donned an eye-catching look, where Fendi set the mood board for her ensemble. The exquisite Fendi emblem made her outfit full of poise and panache.

Furthermore, 2022 was just the beginning of this trend making a comeback, but it seems like 2023 is all set to embrace logomania and reclaim the brand’s monograms as it is!

Featured Image: Courtesy Gucci/IG Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock