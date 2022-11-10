The Luxury Makers: Pernia Qureshi on the meaning of true luxury

As part of our series, ‘The Luxury Makers’ which focuses on understanding the idea of luxury in India, we spoke to fashion entrepreneur, Pernia Qureshi on her reawakening in regards to luxury and sustainability.

Pernia Qureshi has made fashion history with a string of industry firsts under her belt. From styling India’s first fashion film, ‘Aisha’to launching her own e-commerce platform and digitalising designer shopping, she has been at the vanguard of change in the fashion space. As a fashion entrepreneur, she has championed and nurtured the next generation of design talent and set out to establish her own name within the sustainable sphere with Gur Organics. As the co-founder of Saritoria, a platform for rehoming designerwear she is an advocate for conscious and mindful shopping. This journey has also evolved her idea of luxury and precious moments spent with loved ones are on top of her luxe wishlist. A tête-à-tête with fashion entrepreneur, Pernia Qureshi on the pieces that she holds dear, thrift shopping and how she now prefers quality over quantity when it comes to her fashion choices.

LifestyleAsia India presents The Luxury Maker’s with Pernia Qureshi

What does luxury mean to you?

To me, luxury means honestly the luxury of time. To me, having the time you have, being able to spend it the way you want, being able to spend it where you want, with who you want. I think to me that is a real luxury because time is fleeting, it’s the only thing that for sure is getting less and less every day. So I think it’s very valuable and it’s a super luxury.

How has the idea of luxury evolved over the years?

So, over the years my idea of luxury has become about having more to do with quality and sustainability rather than hoarding and having a lot. I think I believe in having less than having really good quality things in your wardrobe, and people in your life. It applies to all areas of life. Before, I was not as selective with my friends, not as selective with my wardrobe or even the places I went to, or the things I did. I think now a lot more selective and I think to me that is pure luxury.

How would you describe your approach to fashion and style?

I think style is very personal, so I approach fashion and style very instinctively. Whatever I love immediately, whatever speaks to me and I know I’m going to get a lot of use out of it. I think usage is a very important factor when it comes to style and luxury. For me, if it’s not going to be of great use to me then I don’t bother getting it or buying it because I think everything you have and you buy should be respected and the best way to respect it is to really use it for a long, long time.

Sustainability is a big topic of conversation these days. Is there an approach you have adopted towards this?

Yeah, of course. Like I said, buy less but buy good quality. I really love, since high school actually have been a very big believer in thrift shopping. I used to jump out and buy the surplus stuff they sell there from factories and the rejected pieces that all these exporters used to sell there. So I’ve done thrift shopping and flea market shopping my whole life. I love vintage stores, I loved preloved. So I think it’s a really good way to enjoy fashion in a sustainable way is to get into pre-loved or into vintage.

Whose style are you most influenced by and why?

So to be honest, I’m not really influenced by any particular person’s style, but I do think that my mother has a huge influence just by being her. She’s so graceful and classy and we have very similar tastes so we will be in two different parts of the world and end up buying the same thing. So I think we both have very similar tastes to each other. And I would say that she’s an influence.

Your favourite piece in your wardrobe.

So I have a lot of favourites, but these days so pinky rings have become my favourite thing. This is a really cute little heart-shaped one and it’s got enamel. I love jewellery. I don’t wear too much of it, but I do like wearing it a little bit. But I love looking at it and buying it and it’s just really a hobby. So this is really cute. It’s a heart pinky ring. There’s a little emerald in the middle. It goes with everything I wear all the time. And I actually started wearing pinky rings because they’re very chic and cute, but also because when I was pregnant a few months ago, a lot of my rings were not fitting me anymore, so I had to wear them in my pinky. And then now I think it’s just three.

A cherished piece that has sentimental value.

So many I have so many cherished pieces that have sentimental values. I have a really beautiful brocade blouse, and a saree blouse, which is sleeveless. It’s got a bow on it that my dadi, my Ammi, had given me. And it was really small and she had it and it was stitched in like the British time. So it’s got a very nice tailored look to it. It’s a kind of fusion of Indian and English fusion garments. And honestly, one of my biggest regrets in my whole life is that when she was alive, she kept telling me to try it on, and show me how it looks. And I was so lazy. I was like no Ammi later and now that she’s here no more, I’m just like, why didn’t I just try it on for her? It would have made her day. And that is really cherished, I love it.

Style advice you would like to pass down to your daughter.

Style advice would be to buy good quality, never compromise on quality, and really find herself and dress for her own personality. Don’t follow anyone.

All Images: Courtesy Pernia Qureshi/IG.