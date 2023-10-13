The mood, music and magic of Day 1 of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI in Delhi

Lifestyle Asia India presents ‘Pocket Reviews’, a closer look at everything that went on Day 1 of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI.

Music and the mood at Day 1 of Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI was electrifying, to say the least.

Hip hop artist, KR$NA, one of the original ‘Gully Boy’ was caught dropping some beats for the NoughtOne show that was inspired by the world of motorcycles and MotoGP. The racing analogy translated well into biker gear, moto jackets, knee patches, panelled sleeves and most importantly, an adrenaline rush.

On a midday musical high we headed to the Geisha Designs by Paras & Shalini show only to be met by the Madboy/Mink duo, Saba Azad and Imaad Shah and their high-energy cabaret + punk music. The crystallised cocktail dresses and reinterpreted drapes from the show left us intrigued.

Apart from great music, Day 1 was an exploration of the works of veteran designers and their uniquely recognisable styles. Samant Chauhan paid homage to his hometown Bhagalpur with its rich silk weaves that he reinterpreted into textures.

Varun Bahl reworked his signature floral motifs into the eco-friendly R-Elan fabrics which also featured a small upcycled collection using repurposed material. And Tarun Tahiliani can send a thousand draped looks, ivory capes and embroidered rust lehengas down the runway and we will never truly be bored because of how intricate and beautifully crafted they are. These exquisite pieces are truly the only showstoppers that his show needs. Meanwhile, Ashish N Soni brought out the retro digs with checks, pinstripes and some smart suiting.

While the day was wrapped up in luxury, it began with the thing Lakmé Fashion Week does the best, aka pick great GenNext designers. Arnav Malhotra’s No Grey Area explored alternatives to fabric waste, Sonam Khetan’s all-natural fabric collection alluded to the sounds and vibrations of the earth and Triune delved into the concept of humans and the environment. Giving us hope of a brighter, more eco-conscious world of fashion as we head towards Day 2 or Sustainable Fashion Day at Lakmé Fashion Week.