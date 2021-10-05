The most covetable bags from the Hermès Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear Collection

The elusive Hermès Birkin handbag might perpetually be on our wishlist of iconic pieces to own. But it doesn’t negate the amazing new creations from the recent Hermès Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear Collection that we want now.

In today’s cultural climate, travel is the biggest luxury. So when Hermès hosts their Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear Collection at an airport hangar at Le Bourget airport, on the outer suburbs of Paris, you know what’s on their mind. Hermès creative director Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski’s version of a chic traveller came dressed casual silhouettes, elasticated drawstring waists, soft apron jumpsuits, bralettes, all with the French house’s signature horse-bit motif. While the warm hues of buttery yellow, sunset oranges and earthy brown dominated the collection, the most striking feature was the blue skyline. In the ultimate gesture, a privately chartered aeroplane landed at the precise time as the runway finale.

Another great landing that the brand managed was the introduction of three new bags with the recent Hermès Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear Collection. While iconic bags like Kelly and Birkin continue to rule the brand’s accessory perception, these new launches are worthy of mention as they adapt to various events and individual needs.

Maximors bag

Equestrian elements are a given at Hermès, and the Maximors bag is no different from the jewellery handle being modelled on the equestrian mors. The cylindrical body, the sculptural metallic handle, and the Swift calfskin material make it a precious pick for evening occasions. Available in black, white, and chestnut, this miniature bag is definitely headed to the runway.

Poche En Plus

This crossbody bag with a metallic snap hook and adjustable straps is for the woman on the go. The print is inspired by the iconic Chaine d’Ancre link motif. A printed bag for Hermès is a rarity and one that we are celebrating with much élan and excitement.

Mors De Bride

If your heart is sold on clean lines and leather elements that are signature to Hermès, then the Mors De Bride is sure to please your mind. A structured timeless bag that can be worn short, long, or crossbody — it is lined with lambskin and comes in a variety of smooth, grained and precious leathers. This minimalistic handbag from the Hermès Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear Collection is inspired by the horse bridle.

All Images: Courtesy Hermès.