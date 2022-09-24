From classic to spooky: These are the most creative Halloween costume ideas ever

Audrey Hepburn moment

You’re aware that you own a little black dress. It’s just a matter of getting the makeup just perfect. Add oversized sunglasses, opera gloves, a massive faux-pearl necklace, and a gleaming tiara to complete the look.

The classic witch

This Halloween, takes cues from Cardi B and go for a sexy spin on the classic witch costume. Simply put on your best LBD, long gloves, and, of course, the pointed hat to complete the look. Add a similar corset to get the rapper’s cinched look.

The iconic Harry Styles look

Harry Styles has made us fall even more in love with his style. Styles went all out for his Coachella performance, and we know it’ll make an amazing costume. Look for those bright things at thrift stores. To complete the look, get your hands on some temporary tattoos to add some art to your body.

Come on Barbie, let’s go party

Channel your inner Barbie with this Barbie and Ken costume, which is made much more amusing if you can convince your other half or a buddy to play dress up with you. You’ll need a platinum blond wig done in a half-up hairstyle for Barbie, a neon pink leotard with shorts, and cotton candy-coloured lipstick.

Queen Charlotte from Bridgerton

Queen Charlotte of Bridgerton is the epitome of regal. You might want to find a costume store to borrow your clothes and wig for this look. Queen Charlotte’s costumes include several traits, including dramatic hoop skirts, loads of frills, bright colours, and massive spectacular hair. Don’t forget to tint your lips magenta, wear some eye-catching costume jewellery, and carry a teacup as your primary accessory.

Black Swan

If you’re stumped on what to wear for Halloween, you can’t go wrong with any version of the Black Swan costume. The outfit may be made more casual by switching the skirt with leather pants. It’s simple to put together but unique enough to stand out.

Lady Gaga’s Meat Dress

Lady Gaga arriving on the red carpet wearing a dress made of raw meat was one of the most unforgettable moments in VMA history. Make your own scary fashion statement with a “bloody” mummy wrap, a tie-dyed shirt, and some creative DIY skills. To recreate Gaga’s style, either watch the DIY video or buy a ready-to-wear bacon-inspired dress.

Corpse Bride

Lucy Boynton’s version on the ever-popular Corpse Bride is far more sophisticated than one might imagine. It’s a terrific twist to the conventional Halloween iteration, from the beautiful crochet-knit and tulle dress to the classic gold ballet-inspired footwear.

Classy Skeleton

Only Rihanna could make an otherwise simple outfit look very elegant. And if you’re looking for a last-minute cover, consider following the lead and wearing a pair of faux patent-leather leggings with a corset.

Björk’s Swan Dress

Björk made a splash with her bold aviary-inspired outfit. Bring back the ’90s this Halloween by recreating the singer’s iconic look. The outfit isn’t too difficult to construct yourself—just follow this tutorial.

Unicorn look

You can never be too old to dress up like a majestic unicorn. Unicorns, whether mythical or not, would undoubtedly approve of any outfit adorned with a plethora of glitter, rainbows, and flowers. Wear bright-blue contacts with a white wig and dress to complete your spectacular Halloween costume like Alessandra Ambrosio.

Lydia Deetz from ‘Beetlejuice’

Bella Hadid‘s most memorable Halloween appearance of all time is her custom-made costume from 2018. (along with her rendition of Fred Flintstone). The model and her boyfriend at the time, The Weeknd, dressed up as Beetlejuice and Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz.

Lizzo and Sasha Flute at 2022 Met Gala

If you want to feel regal this Halloween, take a cue from Lizzo’s look at the 2022 Met Gala. Wear a black corset with a gold-accented coat, jacket, or cape. Then, complete your ensemble with your very own Sasha Flute. Lay your hair’s edges in a finger-wave pattern as hairdresser Shelby Swain did for the event.

Vecna from Stranger Things

Now is your time to impress the world by replicating the villain of the year. Many beauty fanatics and Stranger Things fans have seen how much work went into villain Vecna’s SFX prosthetics, so you might not have the time for a full recreation, but you can have fun giving the character your own touch.

Get yourself a wig cap, some SFX paints, and start working on those veins and fake blood for this costume.

Minions

The minions are returning in this year’s The Rise of Gru! You may buy a Minions outfit or make one yourself.

Ms Marvel

Ms. Marvel is one of the newest characters in the Marvel arsenal, so you haven’t seen her outfit a million times yet. This costume includes a tunic with an attached scarf, pants with boot-tops, and a mask.

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/iamcardib