Luxury on display: The most fashionable Hermès bag owners in Bollywood

Hermès bags are a fashionista’s dream, and owning one of their iconic bags is a status symbol, and in the world of Bollywood, many celebrities own one or more of these luxury handbags. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra, these bags have become a favourite accessory of many Bollywood divas. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at some of the Bollywood celebrities who own designer handbags and how they’ve styled it.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty, the Bollywood actress and fitness icon, is known for her exquisite taste in fashion and luxury accessories. She is a proud owner of several Hermès Birkin and Kelly bags, which are some of the most coveted and expensive bags in the world. Her collection of Hermès Birkin and Kelly bags is truly impressive, and it reflects her love for luxury fashion and her impeccable taste. She is often seen carrying her Hermes bags to various events, including red carpet appearances, parties, movie premieres, and more. She has an effortless style that is both chic and sophisticated, and her Hermès bags are the perfect accessory to complement her outfits. She often pairs her Birkin and Kelly bags with tailored suits, dresses, and even casual denim looks, creating a stunning and fashionable appearance.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Although Kareena Kapoor Khan has admitted to being a “jeans and T-shirt girl”, she has made it clear that her love for designer bags is unwavering. On numerous occasions, she has been spotted carrying a variety of statement bags that complement her outfits. Among her collection, there are a few staple pieces that she always relies on, such as her two Hermès Birkin bags, one in classic black and another in a neutral tan shade. These bags are a testament to Kareena’s refined taste in luxury fashion and are a true reflection of her status as a style icon.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood actress known for her bold fashion choices, recently stepped out in a stunning white saree look that was accessorised with a coveted Hermès Birkin bag. The white saree featured intricate embroidery and delicate sequins, which added a touch of glamour and elegance to the outfit. Kangana paired the saree with a matching white blouse and jewellery, including a statement necklace and dangling earrings.
The highlight of the outfit, however, was the Hermes Birkin bag, which Kangana carried with effortless grace. The bag, in a classic tan colour, added a touch of luxury and sophistication to the overall look.
Natasha Poonawalla
Natasha Poonawalla, a renowned fashion enthusiast, was spotted donning a trendy co-ord set by Gucci, which she complemented with a rare limited-edition Hermès Birkin Faubourg handbag in blue. The intricate detailing on the 20cm bag, which is made from a combination of five different leathers and exotic alligator, makes it highly sought after. The eye-watering price of the bag, according to Sothebys, ranges from INR 89 lakhs approx. to INR 1 crores nearly.
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor was spotted carrying a Hermès Birkin bag. The black Birkin is a classic and versatile piece that can complement a range of outfits and styles. To complete her look, Karisma styled the Birkin with a statement fur coat, which is a bold fashion statement and can add texture and dimension to an outfit. She paired it with boots, which are both fashionable and functional for colder weather. Her minimal makeup choice further highlighted her natural beauty and allowed the focus to be on the outfit and accessories.
Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla