Luxury on display: The most fashionable Hermès bag owners in Bollywood

Natasha Poonawalla, a renowned fashion enthusiast, was spotted donning a trendy co-ord set by Gucci, which she complemented with a rare limited-edition Hermès Birkin Faubourg handbag in blue. The intricate detailing on the 20cm bag, which is made from a combination of five different leathers and exotic alligator, makes it highly sought after. The eye-watering price of the bag, according to Sothebys, ranges from INR 89 lakhs approx. to INR 1 crores nearly.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor was spotted carrying a Hermès Birkin bag. The black Birkin is a classic and versatile piece that can complement a range of outfits and styles. To complete her look, Karisma styled the Birkin with a statement fur coat, which is a bold fashion statement and can add texture and dimension to an outfit. She paired it with boots, which are both fashionable and functional for colder weather. Her minimal makeup choice further highlighted her natural beauty and allowed the focus to be on the outfit and accessories.

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla