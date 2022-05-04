Opulent headpieces seem to be the trend du jour at the Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala, the Super Bowl of red carpets and fashion’s biggest night, featured outstanding fashion and beauty looks as usual. Many celebrities were seen donning extravagant headpieces. Here are a few of our favourite opulent headpieces from the 2022 Met Gala.

The classic waves and slicked-back chignons are beautiful, but headpieces were the star of the show at this year’s fashion extravaganza. Simple headpieces, such as bedazzled tiaras and gold headbands, coexisted with ornate fascinators and enormous hats. It’s evident that head coverings are key to the ‘gilded glamour’ theme. Continue reading to see some glitz and glam.

La La Anthony

La La Anthony tops the list in a deep maroon ensemble, which includes a spiral headpiece fit for royalty. On one side, there is a huge circular piece woven with red ovular elements. The headpiece, on the other side, is radically different — large and small candy apple-red roses sparkle, tying this all-over red ensemble together.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie looked stunning in an Iris van Herpen haute couture original dress. She accessorised with a Casey Curran kinetic sculpture headpiece created in collaboration with Iris van Herpen. It resembled an extravagant candelabra with “glass and gold detailing, white flame-like accents, and clear gemstones.”

Quannah Chasinghorse

She wore a massive feather headpiece with a voluminous baby blue tulle ensemble at the Met Gala. The feathers were tied to exquisite braids on one side of her head that complemented her jewellery beautifully.

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe’s glitzy ensemble, channelling flapper glam, illustrates that she understood the assignment and went for extra credit with the headpiece. The striped black-and-silver hood connects to her bedazzled ensemble of the same hue and covers her entire head. It’s the pinnacle of glitz and elegance.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker wowed us with her black-and-white Christopher John Roberts gown and intricate fascinator. This black netting headpiece conceals a portion of her face, but it gets better as your gaze moves upward. At the top, rolled bits of black mesh is visible, as are countless threads with small diamond pieces in black and white. The fuchsia flower and leaves give just the right amount of colour to this look.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

For this Moschino ensemble, MJ collaborated with Jeremy Scott. The golden sequined garment had a gathered neckline and was connected to a matching sequined hat. The glittery hat hides most of her hair, but a few strands peep through at the front. These strands were coiled and swooped around her eyes and forehead, like finger waves.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo brought her own flair to the Met Gala and lit up the red carpet. Of all the statement headpieces of the night, hers just may take the cake for the tallest. Her towering white headwrap alludes to the Tignon Laws, a late-nineteenth-century ordinance that required Black women to cover their hair. The white wrap is also an ode to the various types of headwraps worn by Black women around the world.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana stole the show with her collaborative Iris van Herpen x Malakai headpiece. This is a Psyche couture mask, and it has “sterling silver vines and gills capped with faceted amethyst pods.”

Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu wore an extra-tall top hat in the same multicoloured patchwork fabric as her coat, bralette, and pants for her Marni look.

All Images: Courtesy Getty Images