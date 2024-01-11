The New Year ushers in some new faces as brand ambassadors for luxury brands

Song Yuqi at FENDI, Diana Ross at Saint Laurent, Jamie Dornan at Loewe, Pamela Anderson at Proenza Schouler, Kauli Vaast at Dior and Harris Dickinson at Prada. It’s only been a week of 2024 and the luxury fashion brands are keeping us on our toes. The back-to-back announcements about the new faces or brand ambassadors for luxury houses have left us with an overwhelming anticipation of the year ahead. We, at Lifestyle Asia India, break down what it means to be a representative of luxury.

Before we attempt to cultivate a deeper understanding of why luxury fashion and beauty houses rope in rising stars and established celebrities as their global ambassadors, let’s look at the style trailblazers causing a stir right now. Starting with the announcement of Chinese singer and member of K-POP girl group (G)I-DLE, Song Yuqi as FENDI’s new China Brand Ambassador. This isn’t Song Yuqi’s first rodeo with the Italian brand, she has been seen harnessing a relationship with the brand over the past year with appearances as the FENDI Women’s Fall/Winter 2023-24 Fashion Show in Milan and the opening of FENDI’s boutiques in China. In 2023, we also saw a move away from traditional Hollywood celebrities in favour of multifaceted K-pop stars both as a bid to include diversity representation and the pull that these artists have on the larger demographic.

Next up, we have Diana Ross at Saint Laurent, a rather refreshing change to see an 80-year established superstar placed instead of a younger one. Shot by David Sims and conceptualised by Saint Laurent’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello the campaign features her in a classic black-and-white shot with a halter neck dress. Ross, a friend of Yves Saint Laurent himself, is being charged with causing a ‘motherquake’ by the netizens, the kind of response that an announcement of this kind elicits.

Talking about the older generation getting its due, we also have Pamela Anderson at Proenza Schouler preaching a new kind of beauty standard to the masses. In a no-makeup look, Anderson is fast becoming a new kind of icon and one that brands need to associate with for all the right reasons. Read more about the announcement campaign here.

Jamie Dornan, better known as Christian Grey from the film adaptation of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ has been cast in a new role as the global brand ambassador for LVMH-owned label, Loewe. Loewe’s creative chief Jonathan Anderson and Dornan both share Irish origins and self-deprecating humour that make the association a seamless one.

Brand ambassadors play a crucial role in promoting the brand’s image, bringing visibility to it, spreading the message and connecting the audience beyond just merchandise. It is also for this reason brands are roping in multiple individuals to serve as the face of the brand and deliver the correct message across regions and demographics. For Prada, this means inviting a cast of 40 known and upcoming Hollywood faces to be a part of the Prada family. Amongst them, Troye Sivan, Harris Dickinson, and Kelvin Harrison Jr help narrate the evolution of Prada’s new design identity.

Riding on this wave, we see Dior roping in Tahitian surfer, Kauli Vaast as its latest brand ambassador in a crisp blue suit. A surfing wardrobe may seem out of tune from the French Maison’s elevated designs but the brand has a long history of sponsoring skateboarders and surfers and ties in rather perfectly with the upcoming Olympics that are to be held in Paris this summer.

One of the most understated reasons why brand ambassadors are roped in for luxury brands is their ability to evoke an emotional connection with the consumer. These talented spokespersons can leverage their influence to create an authentic engagement and instil a new kind of love and attention in an already established space. After all, if your interest in a #NoMakeupLook is piqued courtesy of Pamela Anderson’s PFW stint, the Proenza Schouler campaign is only going to tip you in and make it the new norm.

Hero Image: Courtesy Saint Laurent and Proenza Schouler/Ig. Featured Image: Courtesy Loewe/Ig.