The party accessory we have our eyes on: Jimmy Choo Varenne Avenue Bag

Wondering what is the newest bag that has us hooked? It’s the Jimmy Choo Varenne Avenue Bag, here’s everything you need to know about this new creation.

Anyone who has been following the cycle of ‘it’ accessories knows the role Jimmy Choo has played in it. From the peep-toe Scaria sandal to the coveted Cloud clutch, these are the pieces that your party wardrobe is incomplete without. The British label is known for its signature touches of pearl, crystal and monogram to create luxe accessories. The Jimmy Choo Varenne Avenue Bag is the glamour-making piece currently on our radar.

An extension of the Varenne family of signature handbags with the introduction of the Avenue quilted collection, this arm candy is multi-functional. It evokes the image of work-and-play simultaneously and is inspired by the cosmopolitan cities of the world. The Jimmy Choo Varenne Avenue Bag evokes wanderlust yet fulfils your needs for chaotic city life. “Our new Avenue quilting pattern lends a graphic depth and richness that animates our signature Varenne’s personality. The linear pattern draws inspiration from our urban habitat, the avenues we navigate daily dreaming with every step of arriving somewhere full of wonder,” shared Sandra Choi, Jimmy Choo’s Creative Director.

Wondering what makes the Jimmy Choo Varenne Avenue handbag so special? To begin with, it comes dressed in the new matelassé pattern and is finished with statement gold hardware, bevelled JC monogram and comes in a playful palette of pink, gold, burgundy and black. Adding to that is the use of the soft Avenue matelassé quilting which lends it a timeless look. All of this combined with Jimmy Choo’s artisanal expertise makes this leather chain strap bag a lovely addition to your collection.

Check out the versions of the Jimmy Choo Varenne Avenue Bag here: