The poppy neon hue that has won the whole B-Town over

From supporting the soft and neutral palette to bringing back the brighter shades with the latest fluorescent neon trend, these Bollywood starlets are giving us some major goals to catch up on.

Known for taking the trend files a notch above and expanding the horizons of fashion, Bollywood celebs are always on a spree to drop new trends in our closets. Speaking of which, bringing back the previous styles with an unconventional touch is also something our Bollywood divas master, and bringing back the neon trend sure is one such instance. Seems like the poppy neon hue is back with a bang bang taking back its place in the Bollywood palette. Pastels and neutrals might have created a whole lot of buzz around B-Town, but the bright fluorescent yellow and green neon colour is what’s stealing the spotlight!

So, be it promoting their latest ventures or sipping coffee for that matter, Bollywood divas look absolutely stunning donning these bright and beaming outfits. On that note we have an interesting listicle of B-Town ladies taking the fluorescent neon play a little too seriously, so have a look and make way for neon hues to rule over your closet space.

It’s time for a much brighter fashion scene a.k.a. the neon trend

Ananya Panday

First up we have the GenZ heartthrob taking rounds on not just box office, but on our gram feeds too, Ananya Panday. Seems like the actress likes to have her coffee with a touch of lemon to it, as Ananya Panday was seen acing the trend in a mini, bodycon, yellow neon dress while she appeared on Koffee With Karan alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Alia Bhatt

We just cannot leave the leading lady of B-Town out of any trending listicle, can we? Yes, you guessed it right, Alia Bhatt it is! Apart from being on top of her game, she still manages to drop her charming contribution to every trend file. Likewise, she added the touch of neon with her yellow Valentino dress and looked like a literal ‘darling’ while promoting one of her latest ventures.

Priyanka Chopra

Well, our desi girl turned global diva got no chill when it comes to breaking the internet with her sartorial choices. And as for the neon trend, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen all classy and beautiful in an easy and breezy white and yellow traditional suit, posing her way into a bright and sunny day.

Sonakshi Sinha

Continuing the traditional streak we have Sonakshi Sinha taking these neon reigns in her hands, as she looked ravishing in that pop-tastic saree from Itrh clothing. Looking like a spotlight herself, Sinha was shining brighter than the sun in that chic green embellished saree.

Mouni Roy

Keeping it all simple and classy, Mouni Roy is adding her fair share to this vivid neon trend with a chic and comfortable co-ord set. From the silhouette to the easy fit, her entire look is a perfect fit for a bright and sunny afternoon.

Rakul Preet

Adding a dash of white to the neon play, we have Rakul Preet setting some major goals on how to style your loud poppy neon shades. The green neon corset along with the pair of white lowers sure was a bold choice to adorn, and Rakul looks absolutely stunning in this bold pick of hers.

Tara Sutaria

Ringing the fashion bell yet again we have another millennial starlet taking over the gram by not just her fashion files but her sensational style too. Adding her sassy share to the neon trend, Tara Sutaria was seen looking all at ease in this green neon co-ord set. This queen of monochrome is leaving no stone unturned in giving us lessons about how to style the tone-on-tone look.

Malaika Arora

Lastly, the queen of conventional fashion and brighter ensembles, none other than Malaika Arora. Looking nothing short of a beaming disco ball, Malaika Arora was shining bright in a yellow neon dress from Manish Malhotra couture with flaky embellishments all over, making her look absolutely breathtaking!

Hero and Feature image courtesy: @ananyapanday/Ig & @malaika