The sandal edition of Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic Manolo Blahnik heels are here

Birkenstock just launched their collaboration with Manolo Blahnik and the question on everyone’s mind is, will Carrie Bradshaw be wearing them in Season 2 of ‘And Just Like That’.

If glamour and comfort had a love child, it would look exactly like these creations from the Birkenstock x Manolo Blahnik collaboration. A combination of the iconic sandal brand’s quality and function with Manolo Blahnik’s signature embellishments and jewelled tones. If you like flair in your footwear department then this limited edition collection is sure to catch your fancy. Launched on March 24, 2022 globally, the collection is the perfect amalgamation of two iconic designs.

The Birkenstock x Manolo Blahnik collaboration has a cute back story. In 2020, Manolo Blahnik and his niece, company CEO Kristina Blahnik, were featured in the Birkenstock campaign wearing their own sandals. This organic association took a turn and resulted in this unique collection. “Birkenstocks have been in my wardrobe since the very beginning (of time!!). I have loved and worn mine for many years. I am thrilled that we have been able to collaborate, fusing the Manolo Blahnik aesthetic with the everyday comfort of Birkenstocks is simply wonderful!”, said the designer.

Coming back to our earlier question, will Carrie wear these revamped Manolo’s? Despite her aversion to flats we did spot her wearing olive green Birkenstocks with socks in the episode ‘Tragically Hip’ after her hip surgery. While her occasional medical run-ins might make her turn to orthopedic shoes, we strongly hope she takes the fashionable route it. After all, the sandals from the collection are right up her alley.

The Birkenstock x Manolo Blahnik collaboration features the iconic sandals doused in crystals with rich jewel tones and plush fabric. There is the Arizona crystal velvet in fuchsia and blue, a play on the iconic Arizona sandal in velvet with French piping. Then comes the Boston crystal velvet in fuchsia and blue, that comes with an embellished buckle and lastly, there’s Arizona crystal smooth leather in black. Plus, the styles come packaged in exclusive polka dot shoebox and dust bag that’s signature to the iconic stiletto brand.

PS we heard there’s a second collection dropping in June, so hopefully we will soon see Carrie trotting in some fabulous Birkenstocks. Meanwhile, you can shop the collection in India here.

All Images: Courtesy Birkenstock.