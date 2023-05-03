The scoop on Coach’s ‘In My Tabby Ice Cream Pop Up’ and its sweet offerings

The Coach Tabby bag goes on tour with an ice cream shop, first stop is Delhi followed by pop-ups pan-India. Gear up for a sartorial and sweet treat as the Coach ‘In My Tabby Ice Cream Pop Up’ makes its way to your city.

Summers are capriciously governed by our desires for ice cream, and giving us a good excuse to indulge is the Coach ice cream pop-up in DLF Emporio, Delhi. The Coach Tabby Shop is a pink-hued pop-up ice cream shop celebrating the iconic silhouette of the Tabby bag. It’s the perfect summer accessory, deserving of a campaign that captures its cool, playful nature. The Coach ‘In My Tabby Ice Cream Pop Up’ has travelled to various cities and has now set shop in DLF Emporio, Delhi to give patrons a taste of the delicious flavours that are inspired by the colours of the Tabby bags.

The Tabby pop-up has travelled across Asia and is now serving some delightful flavours at India’s DLF Emporio mall. The adorable Instagram-worthy set-up offers ice cream scoops in flavours such as ‘Hope’, ‘Bliss’ ‘Love’, Curiosity, and ‘Courage’ that tie back to the colour palette of the spring edition of Coach Tabby bags.

The ice cream pop-up ties in with Coach’s spring campaign that reimagines the idea of ‘What’s In My Bag’ and talks about what we carry with us (not limited to physical objects) and talks about emotions, experiences and aspirations. Coach’s ‘In My Tabby’ campaign features Lil Nas X, Camila Mendes, Kōki, and Wu JinYan with the iconic silhouette aka the Tabby bag. Head to the Coach Tabb shop to experience the wonderfulness of this summer bag.

Dates for the Coach ‘In My Tabby Ice Cream Pop Up’ tour:

Delhi

Dates: 28th April 2023 to 15th May 2023

Location: At DLF Emporio, Delhi

Mumbai

Dates: 5th May 2023 to 21st May 2023

Location: Jio World Drive, BKC, Mumbai

Chennai

Dates: From 12th May 2023 to 28th May 2023

Location: Palladium Chennai

Bangalore

Dates: 15th May 2023 to 11th June 2023

Location: UB City

Kolkata

Dates: From 12th May 2023 to 28th May 2023

Location: Quest Mall

Header and Featured Image: Courtesy Coach.