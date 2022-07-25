The sparkly party shoe labels that all the fashion girls are wearing now

It’s time to familiarise yourself with the new names on the shoe block – Amina Muaddi, Mach & Mach, and Area. These party heels are what all the stylish women are wearing to parties these days.

There was a time, not too long ago, when heels stepped down from the style stage that was dazzled by the world of sneakers. As athleisure gained momentum, footwear styles like stilettos, pumps, and platforms slipped away from our fashion vocabulary. Come 2022, we are amping up our wardrobes and giving in to revenge dressing aka embracing melodrama and excess post the pandemic sweatsuit phase. Sky high stiletto heels play an important part in this journey to be reunited with your carefree past of wearing sparkly party shoes. They can be seen on everyone from Hollywood stars and your local fashion influencer to your club-hopping bestie. Even as the copycat market is abundant with iterations of these sparkly shoes, we picked the OGs that changed the game, and what their new offerings entail.

Kim Kardashian West, Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, and most famously, Rihanna are just some of the names that Paris-based, Italian-raised designer, Amina Muaddi lists on her client list. Alongside, a host of fashion editors, influencers, and celebrities that simply can’t get enough of her high-octane shoes. Made famous with the Gilda sandals with a martini-glass heel and embellished with rainbow-coloured crystals. Other iconic party shoes from the GenZ-approved brand include the perpetually sold-out transparent glass slipper (PVC) Rosie pumps.

Touted as the post-pandemic revenge shoes: sexy, sky-high, and sensual, Mach & Mach rose to cult popularity due to the distinctive, glamourous aesthetic. The sister duo Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili are now a household name in fashion circles. Founded in Tbilisi, Georgia, it rose to popularity with its crystal and pearl embellished satin stilettos or Cindrella shoes, yes you can wear them to the next ball. You can spot them on the toes of countless Indian and international influencers, celebs like Kendall Jenner and Camilla Cabello, and also dupes of their bow-shaped pumps on the racks of Zara. If high-octane heels are the dream, Mach & Mach are there to give you a fairytale ending.

London-based label, D’accori rose to fame even before it officially launched. This unprecedented popularity was the result of Lady Gaga picking their skyrocketing platforms. Designer, Mo D’accori has since then designed for Doja Cat, Arianna Grande, Dua Lipa, and other vertigo-proof celebrities. The vibe at D’accori is 70s disco with metallic platform heels with a dose of crystal. Surprisingly sturdy and lightweight, they are the party shoes you need to wear to be seen.

Hero Image: Courtesy Amina Muaddi and D’accori. Featured Image: Amina Muaddi.