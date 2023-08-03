The trend that stole the show at FDCI India Couture Week 2023

Stick your leg out as skirts with sexy high slits paired with bralettes have come out as the most sought-after look for weddings in 2023/24. Spotted repeatedly on the showstoppers at FDCI India Couture Week 2023, we take a look at the viral look and whether the Indian bride is ready to consume it.

Traditionally the showstopper or closing look at any couture show would belong to the bride. Take Chanel, for example, the closing look under Karl Lagerfeld’s tutelage was always the white bride. It was a means to showcase the House’s showmanship as well as make a political statement. Closer home, Indian couture shows usually ended in the traditional bright red lehenga. It was the epitome of Indian craftsmanship and often the most intricate and ornate style the designer had to offer that season. This phenomenon is here for a shuffle with outfits for other occasions gaining equal importance.

After all, it’s the era of sensual dressing, and nowhere could we feel its impact more than the looks of showstoppers at FDCI India Couture Week 2023 itself. The stage was set not only for the finest craftsmanship the country has to offer but also for its crossover to sensual dressing. The two years that the world stopped to rest in track pants are behind us, and revenge dressing isn’t simply restricted to your clubbing wardrobe. Sexy is back, and opulent bridal fashion is embracing it wholeheartedly. Modest blouses and necklines are a thing of the past, and this implies to both bridal looks and evening gowns and other outfits. The lehenga has also been trimmed for the occasion, as observed on the showstoppers at FDCI India Couture Week 2023. We could see the billowing skirts being reduced to mermaid-tailed ones, usually reserved for cocktail occasions than traditional ceremonies. The other, surprising feature is how eerily similar all the outfits looked. The embroideries, colours and techniques were vastly different but the silhouette commonality didn’t go unnoticed.

Here is a closer look at the key showstopper looks from FDCI India Couture Week 2023:

Disha Patani for Dolly J

