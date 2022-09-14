The trendiest Bata sneakers for men to build a stylish shoe collection

Bata has been a cult and a go-to footwear brand for men and women alike, for years now. Offering a wide range of footwear, the brand has created an unmatched legacy for itself. Constantly expanding their collections with an impressive mix of classics and trendy shoes, the label offers plenty of options for everyone to choose from. Take their Sneaker Studio for instance. It has a wide range of cool sneakers for men that are as voguish as they are comfortable. And if that’s something that you’re looking for, you’re definitely at the right place.

Bata sneakers for men are an exquisite blend of everything that the label is touted for — style, durability, top-notch quality, comfort and affordability. With a pair for every occasion and every kind of look, their range of sneakers for men is extensive and versatile. From comfy training and running sneakers to dressy semi-casual, formal shoes and smart casual out-and-about pairs, there’s nothing you wouldn’t find in their repertoire.

For instance, if you’re looking for something that can be worn as easily to office as they can be for a date, their Men’s Brown Sneakers (Buy it for Rs 1,799 on Amazon) is what you should be checking out. Similarly, while the 3D Oxygen Lace-Up Sneakers (Buy it for Rs 3,499 on Myntra) can be worn literally anywhere and with any kind of outfit, the Denim Slip On Sneakers (Buy it for Rs 599 on Amazon) makes for that must-have, highly affordable everyday pair.

Bata has been one of the leading retailers and manufacturers of shoes and will be in vogue always. And if you’re of the same opinion and wish to add at least a pair from their collection to your closet, our curated list is what you need to check out.

Here are some of the best Bata sneakers for men to buy online

(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Bata)