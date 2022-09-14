The trendiest Bata sneakers for men to build a stylish shoe collection

Bata has been a cult and a go-to footwear brand for men and women alike, for years now. Offering a wide range of footwear, the brand has created an unmatched legacy for itself. Constantly expanding their collections with an impressive mix of classics and trendy shoes, the label offers plenty of options for everyone to choose from. Take their Sneaker Studio for instance. It has a wide range of cool sneakers for men that are as voguish as they are comfortable. And if that’s something that you’re looking for, you’re definitely at the right place.
Bata sneakers for men are an exquisite blend of everything that the label is touted for — style, durability, top-notch quality, comfort and affordability. With a pair for every occasion and every kind of look, their range of sneakers for men is extensive and versatile. From comfy training and running sneakers to dressy semi-casual, formal shoes and smart casual out-and-about pairs, there’s nothing you wouldn’t find in their repertoire.
For instance, if you’re looking for something that can be worn as easily to office as they can be for a date, their Men’s Brown Sneakers (Buy it for Rs 1,799 on Amazon) is what you should be checking out. Similarly, while the 3D Oxygen Lace-Up Sneakers (Buy it for Rs 3,499 on Myntra) can be worn literally anywhere and with any kind of outfit, the Denim Slip On Sneakers (Buy it for Rs 599 on Amazon) makes for that must-have, highly affordable everyday pair.
Bata has been one of the leading retailers and manufacturers of shoes and will be in vogue always. And if you’re of the same opinion and wish to add at least a pair from their collection to your closet, our curated list is what you need to check out.
Here are some of the best Bata sneakers for men to buy online
Fashioned in a navy and white colourway with yellow and orange highlights, this pair of Bata sneakers for men makes for a great pick if you’re looking for casual shoes. Coupled with a thick PU outsole offering durability and comfort, the shoes’ insoles are made of cellulose board and the upper is crafted in full grain leather with a mesh lining. From a day outing to grocery shopping, you can wear this shoe to literally anywhere.
Looking for casual and affordable sneakers? Well, look no further because this pair of brown Bata sneakers for men is what you should be checking out. While the dark brown laces and a side stripe makes the design pop, the contrasting white TPR sole adds that sneaker-like edge perfectly. With a synthetic upper and a comfort insole, your feet are bound to look stylish every time you step out in this pair.
Ace your everyday casual wear with these white and black sneakers from Bata. Made in a synthetic upper for durability and a gripping sole, these shoes can be paired up with any casual attire. It has a flexible and breathable design that ensures your feet feel comfortable even if you wear them all day long. Additionally, the woven chevron pattern adds a trendy look.
With a formal-looking upper and a casual Thermoplastic rubber outsole, this Bata sneaker perfectly toes the line between formal wear and casual wear. Wear these for a date, an outing with friends or perk up your work outfit with this pair, you cannot go wrong with styling these. Additionally, the cushioned footbed provides comfort that makes it easier for you to wear it all day.
Made with mesh and synthetic and nubuck leather, the Bata 3D Oxygen sneakers describe urban casual lifestyle shoes perfectly. Designed to keep your feet cool and fresh all day, they offer 50 percent better air circulation owing to the OXY-TECH 3D technology. The design features side air vents, cool fit insole and a breathable upper to further add to that.
Grey shoes make for an essential addition to every shoe lover’s wardrobe and this pair of grey and white Bata sneakers for men is worth checking out. Fashioned in a lace-up style, the patterned upper is contrasted with a white EVA sole in a wavy design to lend it a stylish edge. While its look can amp up any apparel, its cushioned footbed ensures optimum comfort.
Upgrade your slip-on sneakers wardrobe with this super casual design that’s made of denim for that uber cool vibe. With a contrasting white PVC sole and highlights taking its style a notch above, it may quickly become that everyday pair that you can live in. Not to forget how slipping in and out of such shoes is a breeze making them perfect for someone who’s always on-the-go.
Featuring a design that’s a mix of perforations and mesh throughout, this pair of grey sneakers is meant for everyone who prefers their shoes with a unique edge. The cushiony patterned outsole lends incredible traction and stability making it comfortable for longer commutes. Not to forget that the side mesh design also offers an airy and breathable feel to the feet to keep them fresh.
If you’ve been searching for that one shoe which can be styled with anything and can be worn anywhere, this pair of white Bata sneakers for men is what you should be getting your hands on. Crafted in a sporty look, the upper of the design features mesh underlays and solid overlays while the rather chunky sole lends it a trendy vibe.
