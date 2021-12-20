The ultimate Christmas 2021 gifting guide for every type of person in your life

Keeping in mind the uncertainty of the last two years, going into 2022 our mantra is ‘treat yourself’. This indulgent philosophy also extends to pampering our loved ones and we are beginning the journey with some holiday love. For Christmas 2021 we have curated the ultimate gifting guide with some great options for last-minute shoppers.

Have you tried visiting a mall in the recent past? Not just the commercial high street ones but even luxury malls like DLF Emporio in Delhi and Palladium Mall in Mumbai. These places have been our sanctum sanctorum for luxe shopping in India and of late the footfall and sales have boomed courtesy of restricted movements due to the pandemic. The result – a growing number of local shoppers and crowded spaces that will leave you overwhelmed while picking a gift for Christmas 2021.

If you’re in the market for a special gift for a special someone, our gifting guide is filled with some amazing finds. Cool and snazzy sunglasses, bespoke jewellery and some thematic Christmas accessories – there’s a lot to pick from. To make your task even easier, we’ve categorised these gifts to ensure an easy shopping trip.

LSA’s last-minute luxe gifting guide for Christmas 2021:

For your brother:

Your brother might not show it but he secretly loves the stuff you pick for him. After all, your practical yet trendy purchases save him a shopping trip. This year, give him an ugly Christmas sweater, that’s not ugly at all but absolutely adorable. The Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Hooded Sweater is a festive nod to the iconic mascot and one that can be worn year after year.

For your sister:

Pampering your sister can’t only be reserved for rakhi. We’ve got a suggestion that’s sure to be a shoo-in with your stylish sister. The Jimmy Choo Autumn Winter Collection 2021 is filled with some sleek and sparkly shoes that are perfect for the holiday season. Our pick: the bold and glamorous knee-high red velvet boots

For your best friend:

You know your bestie is the best snoop in town so why not indulge her with some dark glasses for her detective work. Jokes apart, Versace’s limited edition eyewear collection features two iconic styles (for him and her) that’s perfect for your partner in all things cool. For women, the black frame is enhanced with the iconic open-wire Safety Pin hardware and the Medusa medallion. Inspired by the 90s, the men’s style is a more subtle take on the Safety Pin motif and is a contemporary must-have. Imprinted with “India Exclusive” tags on the inner temple tips, both styles available at Sunglasses Hut come in a limited-edition Bordeaux-colored gift box with delicate gold detailing.

For your boss:

If your boss is a great mentor or even after-work friend, it’s a great idea to get them a gift that they can cherish. Swarovski’s vast array of holiday gifts is always a great choice. From personal adornments to home decorations, there are many to choose from. Swarovski’s version of hanging baubles is the crystal figurines from gingerbread people, reindeers, snowmen to snowflakes. We pick the crystal snowglobe with an encased Santa Claus that really drives home the message.

For your father:

Despite his resistance, you know your old man deserves to be pampered now and then. What better way to do so than the Hermès H24 fragrance, the French maison’s first men’s perfume in 15 years. A scent that moves away from the conventional woodiness of men’s perfumes, the Hermès H24 created by perfumer Christine Nagel has notes of clary sage, narcissus, rare rosewood essence. The secret or unconventional ingredient that makes it a unique scent is sclarene – a metallic note that’s reminiscent of freshly ironed clothing.

For your mother:

Mother’s are sentimental creatures and rightfully so. Make a commitment to spend more time with your mother by indulging her with Chopard’s L’Heure du Diamant watch. The cushion-shaped watch features a lapis lazuli dial rimmed with diamods and crafted in 19carat ethical gold. It’s a beautiful piece that she is sure to cherish and remind her of the magical Christmas 2021.

For your grandfather:

If your grandfather is a watch collector or connoisseur then the Sai Baba timepiece from Jaipur Watch Company is sure to catch his fancy. This made-to-order timepiece was made on the client’s wish to engrave the spiritual idol for the watch. The homegrown luxe label can also customise one as per your specifications. From names to family emblems, the beauty of these handcrafted watches is in these simpler personalised touches.

For your grandmother:

Gifting your grandmother a classic It bag is sure to catch her fancy. Coach’s Rogue bag is a great investment due to its astute craftsmanship and legacy. Reintroduced as part of Coach’s Fall collection in their signature jacquard material, the bag is crafted in organic and recycled materials. While we recommend the classic tan and green version, the embroidered menagerie of creatures do add to its vintage charm.

For your husband/boyfriend:

When it comes to the men in our lives, we like to consider giving gifts that can be used by both parties. While there are many gems in the Gucci Aria collection that make it perfect for Christmas 2021 gifting, we are partial to the accessories with the horse racing motifs. Colourful geometric patterns are mixed with fringes to resemble the banners seen in Italian horse races on these Gucci accessories. Paired with Gucci’s signature horsebit motif, the bags can be used for work or play.

For your wife/girlfriend:

Trust us, this is the cutest surprise you could give to your beloved for Christmas 2021. The Fabergé Surprise Locket has an adorable dancing penguin inside that’s making us squeal with joy. A celebration of the Russian jeweller, Fabergé’s love of surprise, this delicate piece features the delicate art of guilloché enamelling and hand-engraving.

Header Image: Courtesy Ralph Lauren. Featured Image: Courtesy Swarovski. All Other Images: Courtesy Brands.