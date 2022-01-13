These chic 2022 bag trends will instantly elevate your style quotient

Bags are a must-have accessory for every Instagram-worthy outfit. These handbags are definitely substantial, with everything from glitzy, flashy mini bags to extra-large totes. Whether you’re looking for a chic, sturdy bucket bag or something with chain detailing or pearls! Oh la la—there’s a bag for you on this list, and we’re already obsessed with all of the 2022 bag trends.

Bucket Bag

The Leather Garden

The Leather Garden’s embroidered bucket bag has us completely smitten. This mini bucket bag is a contemporary twist on the potli, hand-embroidered and adorned in rich shades of maroon, reds, blues, and mustards. This gorgeous item also has a hand-embroidered handle. They offer a lot more options, but this one is a must-have.

KAEROS

The brand offers a variety of bags in different sizes and styles, such as box bags, belt bags, and more. We’re currently crushing on their Mini Zoe bucket bags, which come in different colours and embellishments. Their bags will surely elevate and refresh your basic look.

Going Out For The Night Bag

Outhouse Jewellery

A cheeky name for the mini design sweeping the Gram, the trending silhouette comes in an array of hues, further establishing its place as an essential in your bag collection.

Rubilon

What makes their handcrafted bags different from the ones available in the market is the intricate detailing featuring beadwork, pearls. Their minimal, striking, and versatile designs are suitable not just for beach holidays but can also be worn for your Sunday brunches or date nights.

Crescent Moon bag

Mistry

The half-moon bag arrives at a time when minimalism is in high demand. Without substantial logos and branding, their shapes are what sets them apart. Take a look at the it-bags of 2022, which are half-moon bags by Mistry, which come in a range of colours and designs. This tie-dye pattern is our favourite from the collection.

YUZEFI This moon bag from YUZEFI is surely going into our shopping cart because it has enough space to be functional while still providing a great dose of minimalism to match perfectly to any aesthetic, proving that bigger isn't always better.

Stay the night

Malai

This Kerala-based label offers a sustainable alternative to leather by converting coconut water into streamlined plant fibre accessories. The brand offers a variety of styles, including utility totes, belted bags, sling bags, laptop bags, wallets, micro backpacks, and more. They also have a diverse colour palette, ranging from tans to deep wines, as well as multiple shades of brown, maroon, and beige. We love how many labels are going sustainable.

Thicc Chains

THESTO

Thick chain accents add a sophisticated edge to softer and more delicate looks. This THESTO bag may be dressed up for a night out or worn down for a casual day look. We’re big fans of this fuzzy bag from their thick chain collection.

Crochet bags

Mio.Borsa

We found the ideal bag for your beach holiday in 2022. The fact that their bags are vegan leather handbags drew our attention to this brand. This bag is so spacious that you can even fit your summer hat inside, and it’s also really artful.

Brunchin’ with the gals bag

Wicker Weaves

Wicker Weaves, a Mumbai-based label, creates vegan basket bags with quirky elements that strike the right chord between modern and contemporary. This brand should be on your radar this year.

Tangerine Handcraft

Get your hands on this bark brown box sling, which has a clasp lock, golden studs, and a detachable shoulder strap. This is a versatile purse that can be worn for both casual and formal occasions.