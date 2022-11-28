facebook
These chic knee high boots will take you through the colder months in style
28 Nov 2022 01:00 PM

These chic knee high boots will take you through the colder months in style

Anushka Narula
These chic knee high boots will take you through the colder months in style
These chic knee high boots will take you through the colder months in style

Although we adore everything about summer dressing, winter fashion is unrivalled. November means we’re well into the cold-weather season and it’s the ideal time to pull out your cosiest pieces, layers, and, of course, the highlight of winter outfits: knee-high boots. So, whether you’re looking for your first pair or a new pair for the season, now is the time to stock up on the best knee-high boots available. Scroll through the options to pick your favourite.

 

What is it about knee-high boots that we adore? They’ll keep you warm in the colder months and dry on rainy days, and they’re a great, non-bulky option for keeping your legs toasty without interfering with how a skirt or dress falls. The knee-high boot is always in style, which is great news for everyone because they are far easier to style than other over-the-knee alternatives. The knee-high is a great addition to any woman’s wardrobe and can instantly elevate any look, whether paired with your staple slip skirt, worn dressed up in the evening, or simply teamed with a chunky knit and casual jeans over the weekend.

Although they’ve never really gone out of style, it appears that everyone is wearing knee-high boots for autumn/winter 2022. Scroll down to see our picks for the best ones to buy.

Invest in these knee high boots will keep you warm during winters

1 /10

Steve Madden CALLBACK Knee High Boots
Steve Madden CALLBACK Knee High Boots

Rs 12999

Features:

  • PU upper with rubber sole
  • Block heel
  • 2 inch heel
  • Side zipper closure

Make a stunning style statement with these boots from Steve Madden. The slip-resistant sole material ensures a firm grip on any surface. An excellent choice for evening occasions, you can wear this pair with your favourite jeans or a slip skirt.

2 /10

Schutz Ashlee Up Boot
Schutz Ashlee Up Boot

Rs 16182

Features:

  • Leather upper with leather sole
  • Side zipper closure
  • Ruched shaft
  • Stiletto heel
  • 2.75 inch heel

The ruched boot is all the rage right now, and these are one of our favourites.

3 /10

H&M Beige Knee-High Heeled Boots
H&M Beige Knee-High Heeled Boots

Rs 5499

Features:

  • Slip-on fastening
  • Textile material
  • Block heel
  • 2.5 inche heel

Cowboy boots were all over the place this summer, so let’s carry the trend into the winter by elongating them just a tad.

4 /10

Circus By Sam Edelman Kylie Tall Boot
Circus By Sam Edelman Kylie Tall Boot

Rs 12040

Features:

  • 3 3/4 inch heel
  • Synthetic upper with rubber sole
  • Block heel
  • Side zipper closure
The flared block heel adds an architectural twist to the sleek silhouette of this square-toed platform boot, which we adore.
5 /10

Truffle Collection Nude-Coloured High-Top Block Heeled Boots
Truffle Collection Nude-Coloured High-Top Block Heeled Boots

Rs 5299

Features:

  • Suede material with resin sole
  • 3.5 inch heel
  • Block heel
  • Round toe

These boots are made of luxurious, buttery suede, and the trendy yet timeless block heel is stunning!

6 /10

Azalea Wang Sue Knee High Boot
Azalea Wang Sue Knee High Boot

Rs 7030

Features:

  • Synthetic upper, lining and sole
  • Chunky sole
  • Slin-on fastening

Different textures are a great way to invest in knee-high boots that feel unique but will not date quickly. This is a timeless piece that can be paired with anything, from autumnal dresses and skirts to simple denim jeans.

7 /10

Flat n Heels Solid High-Top Block Heel Regular Boots
Flat n Heels Solid High-Top Block Heel Regular Boots

Rs 6999

Features:

  • Side zipper closure
  • 1.5 inches
  • Block heel
  • Synthetic material

Investing in a lighter colour is a great way to upgrade your winter wardrobe, which is typically comprised of a darker colour palette. If you want to wear your boots into spring, a nude or beige option can be softer, making it more casual and appropriate for the warmer season.

8 /10

Carlton London Women Boots
Carlton London Women Boots

Rs 9499

Features:

  • Side zipper closure
  • Synthetic material
  • 3 inch heel
  • Block heel

These classic Carlton London knee-high boots have a comfortable block heel, so you can wear them all day and still look stylish. They are ideal for wearing with tucked jeans or tights and short hemlines due to their pointed toes and wide silhouette.

9 /10

Mango Grey Solid High-Top Regular Boots
Mango Grey Solid High-Top Regular Boots

Rs 5790

Features:

  • PU material with rubber sole
  • Round toe
  • Slip-on fastening

We’ve seen a lot of It-Girls wearing this rubber style, which is a stompier take on the knee-high boot. The relaxed fit and chunky sole will add a little edge to your feminine dresses or skirts.

10 /10

Billini Bourbon Boot
Billini Bourbon Boot

Rs 8788

Features:

  • 3 1/4 inch heel
  • Synthetic upper, lining and sole
  • Side zipper closure
Framed by a sharp pointed toe and slim heel, this snake-print boot will accessorise your winter-ready looks with fiercely chic style.
Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy sofiamcoelho/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: How to style knee high boots?

Answer: The knee-high is a great addition to any woman’s wardrobe and can instantly elevate any look, whether paired with your staple slip skirt, worn dressed up in the evening, or simply teamed with a chunky knit and casual jeans over the weekend.

Question: How to store knee high boots?

Answer: Hanging is a great way to store boots of any height that you don't wear as often. Hanging boots, whether ankle, mid-calf, to the knee, or over-the-knee, can maximise closet space.

Question: How to keep your knee-high boots up all day long?

Answer: Simply wrap a loop of double-sided tape around the top of your boots (preferably over nylons, tights, leggings, or socks). After you've put them on, gently press your boots into the band of tape to keep them in place.

These chic knee high boots will take you through the colder months in style

Anushka Narula

Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.

 
