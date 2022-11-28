These chic knee high boots will take you through the colder months in style

Although we adore everything about summer dressing, winter fashion is unrivalled. November means we’re well into the cold-weather season and it’s the ideal time to pull out your cosiest pieces, layers, and, of course, the highlight of winter outfits: knee-high boots. So, whether you’re looking for your first pair or a new pair for the season, now is the time to stock up on the best knee-high boots available. Scroll through the options to pick your favourite.
View this post on Instagram
What is it about knee-high boots that we adore? They’ll keep you warm in the colder months and dry on rainy days, and they’re a great, non-bulky option for keeping your legs toasty without interfering with how a skirt or dress falls. The knee-high boot is always in style, which is great news for everyone because they are far easier to style than other over-the-knee alternatives. The knee-high is a great addition to any woman’s wardrobe and can instantly elevate any look, whether paired with your staple slip skirt, worn dressed up in the evening, or simply teamed with a chunky knit and casual jeans over the weekend.
Although they’ve never really gone out of style, it appears that everyone is wearing knee-high boots for autumn/winter 2022. Scroll down to see our picks for the best ones to buy.
Invest in these knee high boots will keep you warm during winters
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Steve Madden CALLBACK Knee High Boots
- Schutz Ashlee Up Boot
- H&M Beige Knee-High Heeled Boots
- Circus By Sam Edelman Kylie Tall Boot
- Truffle Collection Nude-Coloured High-Top Block Heeled Boots
- Azalea Wang Sue Knee High Boot
- Flat n Heels Solid High-Top Block Heel Regular Boots
- Carlton London Women Boots
- Mango Grey Solid High-Top Regular Boots
- Billini Bourbon Boot
Features:
- PU upper with rubber sole
- Block heel
- 2 inch heel
- Side zipper closure
Make a stunning style statement with these boots from Steve Madden. The slip-resistant sole material ensures a firm grip on any surface. An excellent choice for evening occasions, you can wear this pair with your favourite jeans or a slip skirt.
2 /10
Features:
- Leather upper with leather sole
- Side zipper closure
- Ruched shaft
- Stiletto heel
- 2.75 inch heel
The ruched boot is all the rage right now, and these are one of our favourites.
Features:
- Slip-on fastening
- Textile material
- Block heel
- 2.5 inche heel
Cowboy boots were all over the place this summer, so let’s carry the trend into the winter by elongating them just a tad.
Features:
- 3 3/4 inch heel
- Synthetic upper with rubber sole
- Block heel
- Side zipper closure
Features:
- Suede material with resin sole
- 3.5 inch heel
- Block heel
- Round toe
These boots are made of luxurious, buttery suede, and the trendy yet timeless block heel is stunning!
Features:
- Synthetic upper, lining and sole
- Chunky sole
- Slin-on fastening
Different textures are a great way to invest in knee-high boots that feel unique but will not date quickly. This is a timeless piece that can be paired with anything, from autumnal dresses and skirts to simple denim jeans.
Features:
- Side zipper closure
- 1.5 inches
- Block heel
- Synthetic material
Investing in a lighter colour is a great way to upgrade your winter wardrobe, which is typically comprised of a darker colour palette. If you want to wear your boots into spring, a nude or beige option can be softer, making it more casual and appropriate for the warmer season.
Features:
- Side zipper closure
- Synthetic material
- 3 inch heel
- Block heel
These classic Carlton London knee-high boots have a comfortable block heel, so you can wear them all day and still look stylish. They are ideal for wearing with tucked jeans or tights and short hemlines due to their pointed toes and wide silhouette.
Features:
- PU material with rubber sole
- Round toe
- Slip-on fastening
We’ve seen a lot of It-Girls wearing this rubber style, which is a stompier take on the knee-high boot. The relaxed fit and chunky sole will add a little edge to your feminine dresses or skirts.
10 /10
Features:
- 3 1/4 inch heel
- Synthetic upper, lining and sole
- Side zipper closure
Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy sofiamcoelho/Instagram
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The knee-high is a great addition to any woman’s wardrobe and can instantly elevate any look, whether paired with your staple slip skirt, worn dressed up in the evening, or simply teamed with a chunky knit and casual jeans over the weekend.
Answer: Hanging is a great way to store boots of any height that you don't wear as often. Hanging boots, whether ankle, mid-calf, to the knee, or over-the-knee, can maximise closet space.
Answer: Simply wrap a loop of double-sided tape around the top of your boots (preferably over nylons, tights, leggings, or socks). After you've put them on, gently press your boots into the band of tape to keep them in place.