These chic knee high boots will take you through the colder months in style

Although we adore everything about summer dressing, winter fashion is unrivalled. November means we’re well into the cold-weather season and it’s the ideal time to pull out your cosiest pieces, layers, and, of course, the highlight of winter outfits: knee-high boots. So, whether you’re looking for your first pair or a new pair for the season, now is the time to stock up on the best knee-high boots available. Scroll through the options to pick your favourite.

What is it about knee-high boots that we adore? They’ll keep you warm in the colder months and dry on rainy days, and they’re a great, non-bulky option for keeping your legs toasty without interfering with how a skirt or dress falls. The knee-high boot is always in style, which is great news for everyone because they are far easier to style than other over-the-knee alternatives. The knee-high is a great addition to any woman’s wardrobe and can instantly elevate any look, whether paired with your staple slip skirt, worn dressed up in the evening, or simply teamed with a chunky knit and casual jeans over the weekend.

Although they’ve never really gone out of style, it appears that everyone is wearing knee-high boots for autumn/winter 2022. Scroll down to see our picks for the best ones to buy.

Invest in these knee high boots will keep you warm during winters