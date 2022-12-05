facebook
These trendy turtleneck sweaters will add an extra flair to your winter outfits
05 Dec 2022 02:00 PM

These trendy turtleneck sweaters will add an extra flair to your winter outfits

Anushka Narula
These trendy turtleneck sweaters will add an extra flair to your winter outfits
These trendy turtleneck sweaters will add an extra flair to your winter outfits

When turtleneck sweaters appear on the clothing racks, you know that chilly days are on their way. Sure, the chunky, woolly turtleneck is a distinct look in and of itself, but for everyday wear, brands have modernised the silhouette into so-called tissue turtlenecks, transforming the staple into an elegant, skin-skimming top that can be as fashionable as it is functional. Check out our picks for the trendiest turtlenecks to wear this winter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The humble turtleneck sweaters requires no introduction. The high-neck style has been a winter wardrobe staple for years and even decades. During the colder months, as temperatures drop, necklines rise to keep us toasty. The thing is, this particular top style isn’t just for one season. The turtleneck – in a thinner, printed fabric – is a versatile piece that can be worn in spring, summer, and autumn.

New iterations of the this staple piece are proving to be much more than just a cover-up layering piece. While we will always appreciate the elegance of a classic turtleneck, we are currently drawn to something with a little more flair. And we’re getting ideas for these blinged-out turtlenecks from both the runways and our favourite street style stars.

Moreover, the affordable classic has outlasted many trends—it dates back to the Middle Ages—and can be found in everything from Audrey Hepburn-inspired Pinterest boards to Andy Warhol tribute costumes. So, to make it easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of the chicest turtlenecks to shop.

Turtleneck season is here, and these are the chicest styles we’re coveting

1 /10

Ted Baker Lemonay Floral Mesh Top
Ted Baker Lemonay Floral Mesh Top

INR 8170

Features:

  • 90% polyester, 10% elastane
  • Machine wash, line dry
Rich hues play provocatively against a mesh backdrop in this night-out top designed with gentle ruching at the neck.
shop here

2 /10

DressBerry Green Beaded Cable Knit Detail Pullover
DressBerry Green Beaded Cable Knit Detail Pullover

INR 2299

Features:

  • Acrylic fabric
  • Machine wash

Choose this option if you need some colour in your fall/winter wardrobe. The green is a breath of fresh air and works well with neutrals and other colours.

shop here

3 /10

ASTR The Label Cutout Turtleneck Sweater
ASTR The Label Cutout Turtleneck Sweater

INR 5934

Features:

  • 39% polyester, 30% nylon, 25% acrylic, 6% wool
  • Dry clean
A single cold shoulder adds eye-catching asymmetry to a turtleneck sweater stitched with a textured check pattern.
shop here

4 /10

More To Come Leanna Sleeve Top
More To Come Leanna Sleeve Top

INR 6048

Features:

  • 50% acrylic, 50% polyamide
  • Hand wash
  • Fuzzy knit fabric

Turtlenecks are known for their reserved appearance. A hint of skin is both unexpected and fun. It-Girls are always looking for ways to make a turtleneck look sexy. So, look for extras like sequins or feathers to make one feel less serious. This turtleneck’s shoulder cutouts provide exactly that.

shop here

5 /10

The Frankie Shop Athina striped cropped wool-blend sweater
The Frankie Shop Athina striped cropped wool-blend sweater

INR 13391

Features:

  • 50% wool, 50% nylon
  • Dry clean
  • Cropped hem

Contemporary staples are The Frankie Shop’s calling card such as this beige and black striped Athina sweater, knit from a wool blend to a cropped silhouette.

shop here

6 /10

Calvin Klein Jeans Cream-Coloured Pullover
Calvin Klein Jeans Cream-Coloured Pullover

INR 6999

Features:

  • Cotton
  • Hand wash

With this Calvin Klein Jeans pick, you can be protective and layer up your everyday outfits. Masterfully designed for an unrivalled blend of softness, comfort, and strength, the regular fit silhouette and trendy piping detail make it a joy to wear, with its features adding significantly to its functional quotient. Wear it with jeans to complete the look.

shop here

7 /10

H&M Relaxed Fit Rib-knit zip-top jumper
H&M Relaxed Fit Rib-knit zip-top jumper

INR 2999

Features:

  • Cotton 50%, Polyester 50%
  • Machine wash

Relaxed-fit rib knit jumper with a turtle neck, top zip, and long sleeves. The best thing about this is that you can wear it as a turtle neck or a collared jumper.

shop here

8 /10

Lemaire Roll-neck cotton sweatshirt
Lemaire Roll-neck cotton sweatshirt

INR 10948

Features:

  • 100% cotton
  • Hand wash
  • Roll neckline

Lemaire’s grey sweatshirt is crafted from breathable cotton with a roll neckline and ribbed edges, echoing the label’s refined yet understated aesthetic.

shop here

9 /10

Topman Solid Cotton Turtleneck
Topman Solid Cotton Turtleneck

INR 3525

Features:

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash, line dry

We love a good classic black piece, and this one is a keeper. It’s not too fitted or too slouchy, and it’s made of the softest fabric you’ll want to wrap yourself in. It’s great for layering but also stands out on its own.

shop here

10 /10

Style Quotient Teal & White Striped Sweater Vest
Style Quotient Teal & White Striped Sweater Vest

INR 2199

Features:

  • Acrylic fabric
  • Hand wash

This striped turtleneck sweater will give your winter outfit a modern edge.

shop here

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/kimkardashian

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: How to style turtleneck tops?

Answer: Turtleneck tops can be styled as: Turtleneck under your shirt, Turtleneck Under a Mini Dress, Turtleneck with a blazer, etc.

Question: Are turtleneck sweaters enough for very cold temperature?

Answer: When the weather is cold, wearing turtleneck sweaters not only keeps you warm but also allows you to create trendy sets through creative mixing and matching.

winter fashion turtleneck trendy turtleneck sweaters
These trendy turtleneck sweaters will add an extra flair to your winter outfits

Anushka Narula

Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.

 
