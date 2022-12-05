These trendy turtleneck sweaters will add an extra flair to your winter outfits

When turtleneck sweaters appear on the clothing racks, you know that chilly days are on their way. Sure, the chunky, woolly turtleneck is a distinct look in and of itself, but for everyday wear, brands have modernised the silhouette into so-called tissue turtlenecks, transforming the staple into an elegant, skin-skimming top that can be as fashionable as it is functional. Check out our picks for the trendiest turtlenecks to wear this winter.
The humble turtleneck sweaters requires no introduction. The high-neck style has been a winter wardrobe staple for years and even decades. During the colder months, as temperatures drop, necklines rise to keep us toasty. The thing is, this particular top style isn’t just for one season. The turtleneck – in a thinner, printed fabric – is a versatile piece that can be worn in spring, summer, and autumn.
New iterations of the this staple piece are proving to be much more than just a cover-up layering piece. While we will always appreciate the elegance of a classic turtleneck, we are currently drawn to something with a little more flair. And we’re getting ideas for these blinged-out turtlenecks from both the runways and our favourite street style stars.
Moreover, the affordable classic has outlasted many trends—it dates back to the Middle Ages—and can be found in everything from Audrey Hepburn-inspired Pinterest boards to Andy Warhol tribute costumes. So, to make it easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of the chicest turtlenecks to shop.
Turtleneck season is here, and these are the chicest styles we’re coveting
Features:
- 90% polyester, 10% elastane
- Machine wash, line dry
Features:
- Acrylic fabric
- Machine wash
Choose this option if you need some colour in your fall/winter wardrobe. The green is a breath of fresh air and works well with neutrals and other colours.
Features:
- 39% polyester, 30% nylon, 25% acrylic, 6% wool
- Dry clean
Features:
- 50% acrylic, 50% polyamide
- Hand wash
- Fuzzy knit fabric
Turtlenecks are known for their reserved appearance. A hint of skin is both unexpected and fun. It-Girls are always looking for ways to make a turtleneck look sexy. So, look for extras like sequins or feathers to make one feel less serious. This turtleneck’s shoulder cutouts provide exactly that.
Features:
- 50% wool, 50% nylon
- Dry clean
- Cropped hem
Contemporary staples are The Frankie Shop’s calling card such as this beige and black striped Athina sweater, knit from a wool blend to a cropped silhouette.
Features:
- Cotton
- Hand wash
With this Calvin Klein Jeans pick, you can be protective and layer up your everyday outfits. Masterfully designed for an unrivalled blend of softness, comfort, and strength, the regular fit silhouette and trendy piping detail make it a joy to wear, with its features adding significantly to its functional quotient. Wear it with jeans to complete the look.
Features:
- Cotton 50%, Polyester 50%
- Machine wash
Relaxed-fit rib knit jumper with a turtle neck, top zip, and long sleeves. The best thing about this is that you can wear it as a turtle neck or a collared jumper.
Features:
- 100% cotton
- Hand wash
- Roll neckline
Lemaire’s grey sweatshirt is crafted from breathable cotton with a roll neckline and ribbed edges, echoing the label’s refined yet understated aesthetic.
Features:
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash, line dry
We love a good classic black piece, and this one is a keeper. It’s not too fitted or too slouchy, and it’s made of the softest fabric you’ll want to wrap yourself in. It’s great for layering but also stands out on its own.
Features:
- Acrylic fabric
- Hand wash
This striped turtleneck sweater will give your winter outfit a modern edge.
