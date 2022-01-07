They came, they saw, and they’ll conquer: The most riveting fashion collaborations of 2022

It’s raining collabs this new year, hallelujah! Here are some riveting fashion collaborations of 2022, some old ones repeating and some brand new. This year is undoubtedly going to be an exciting one.

The year has started well with the announcements of some riveting fashion collaborations of 2022. For all the fashionmongers, these collaborations might be a dream come true, setting the fashion trends of 2022. It is just the beginning at the collaboration front, as we are sure more are to come.

Find out more about these exciting fashion collaborations of 2022:

Cardi B x Reebok

Two legends of their own world are teaming up again after a successful collaboration last year, ‘Let Me Be… In My World’. This time they are kicking off the year with some classic kicks taking inspiration from Cardi B’s Home of NYC at night, terming the collaboration, ‘Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime’. This exciting fashion collaboration of 2022 comes with a new metallic Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker and a new apparel line, paying homage to the bright lights and vibrant city skylines of New York City that made her who she is today. Cardi B’s collection features crop tops, tights, oversized cargo pants, and a cozy fleece robe embroidered with her signature logo. This collaboration combines Reebok’s street style and Cardi’s vibrant personality.

Onitsuka Tiger x Yasushi Nirasawa

An exciting fashion collaboration of 2022 is the year-long project ‘Year Of Onitsuka Tiger’, to commemorate the Year of the Tiger by Onitsuka Tiger. Onitsuka Tiger is partnering up with various global artists to introduce limited-edition collections, which will consist of distinctive tiger motifs. Part one involves collaborating with the legendary Japanese designer and illustrator Yasushi Nirasawa. The collection features two creatures called the Onitsuka Tiger Man in blue and red with patterns inspired by the brand’s stripes. These items are now available to purchase in selected stores and e-commerce sites. This collection lets out the Tiger in you, making the wearer look fierce and fashionable.

Iris Apfel x H&M

H&M announced a riveting fashion collaboration of 2022 with Iris Apfel, an iconic businesswoman known to be a fashion icon, coming this spring. Iris rang in her 100th birthday with H&M and is now ready to start the new year with a collaboration. This collection will see a range of eclectic dresses, sets and extensive accessories, as per H&M. This collection celebrates the fashion icon Iris Apfel’s 100th birthday with pieces that match her aesthetic— vibrant, quirky, and fun. Imagine wearing Iris Apfel’s aesthetic, that too affordable. The collection will see vibrant colours and vivid prints, all set to release at the beginning of 2022. As H&M beautifully said, this collaboration celebrates an extraordinary woman and her creative style. It will feature clothing and accessories for all ages and sizes.

Stüssy x Nike Air Max Penny 5

Fashion house Stüssy and multinational company Nike have decided on collaborating once again with a Nike Air Max Penny 5 collab. It might be one of the first styles to release, celebrating Nike Air Max Penny 5’s 10-year anniversary. There aren’t any images revealed for us to see what this exciting fashion collaboration of 2022 entails, as none of the parties involved has announced anything about it. Hypebeast and House of Heat have covered the rumours, and that’s all we know about this collaboration to hit the shelves this year.

Superplastic x Gucci

Superplastic is the world’s top creator of animated celebs, vinyl toys and digital collectables. They have welcomed Gucci into their family with this riveting fashion collaboration of 2022. Superplastic announced with a gif on their social media, waves of orange, lilac and yellow with their logo alongside Gucci’s on it. Rumour has it that we can expect both brands to tap into the NFT market with GG-branded items and some collectable figurines. We know the collaboration is official and all we need to do is wait until it goes live.

CLOT x Levis

This riveting fashion collaboration of 2022 combines Levis’ denim and CLOT’s signature Chinese-inspired designs. The CLOT x Levis collaboration will have a camo tiger print all over to pay homage to the Chinese zodiac sign Tiger, with the ongoing Year of the Tiger. The collection will release worldwide on January 14. It will feature two Type II Trucker jackets, a pair of 551z cropped jeans in a relaxed fit, and a high-waisted midi skirt with a black slit. Although labelled under men and women, the pieces are gender-neutral, and one can mix-match it for boundless enjoyment, as per CLOT. They were looking to create something culturally relevant to Chinese culture, and what better way than to come out with items with the design inspired by this year.

Adidas x Prada

You know it’s an exciting fashion collaboration of 2022 when two of the biggest brands in their respective fields come together. Adidas and Prada have joined hands with a collection that reimagines a more sustainable luxury. Adidas announced that this collaboration blends Prada’s inimitable Italian craftsmanship with its unparalleled sportswear heritage. The apparel ranges from tracksuits, jackets, tops to Prada’s signature bucket hat and bags, expertly made by Prada’s artisans in Italy. This collection features pieces made from sustainable materials like Prada’s Re-Nylon textiles created from recycled plastic and textile fibre waste, making it an environmentally friendly collaboration. We will see some footwear that features reimagined Adidas Originals Forums, ready-to-wear accessories detailed with the historic enamelled triangle logo of Prada, and a suite of six bags. Each piece in this collection blends both the brands’ timeless emblems— Adidas’ signature three-stripes and Prada’s metallic triangle logo.

Balmain x Barbie

We have all played with a Barbie at some point in our lives, till we grew up. This exciting fashion collaboration of 2022 features a luxury fashion house, Balmain, coming together with a fashion doll, Barbie. We have all dressed up our Barbie dolls, making sure they wear the best fits. So when a big fashion house like Balmain collabs with Barbie, we know it will be a big hit. Who knew there would come a time when you could dress up your Barbie in actual luxury wear? The ready-to-wear collection will connect the physical and digital worlds. Getting into NFT, this collaboration will be an auction hosted by MintNFT, featuring three different Barbies wearing exclusive looks from this high-fashion collaboration. The highest bidder of each auction is said to win both the avatar and a physical one-of-a-kind Barbie scaled version of the outfit, as announced by Mattel Creations. The auction is to commence on January 11 on NFT.MattelCreations.com. With brands now stepping into the NFT and digital space, it will be intriguing to see how this collaboration and auction will pan out.

KAWS x Northface

KAWS (Brian Donnelly) is a famous artist and designer, best known to use a cast of figurative characters and motifs. His riveting fashion collaboration of 2022 with Northface, best known for their outdoor wear, blurs the lines of performance and possibility to reveal new levels of artistry, as per both the parties. The collection features a variety of men’s, women’s and youth styles like jackets, tracksuits, t-shirts, beanies and more, along with accessories and luggage. The line will entail KAW’s signature patterns accentuated by a vibrant and bold colour palette. The collection is likely to drop on February 17. It will be interesting to see KAWS’ take on outdoor wear. You can get your hands on the pieces earlier, as they will roll out through a mini-program and at 82 retail stores starting January 7. Each piece has an abstract take on camouflage, with their logos placed parallelly to each other.

Hero Image Courtesy: KAWS & CLOT Instagram; Featured Image Courtesy: Balmain Instagram.