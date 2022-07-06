This vegan haute couture dress is made from cocoa bean husks

Dutch designer Iris van Herpen made an impression at her label’s 15th anniversary show on July 4, by sending a spectacular vegan haute couture dress down the catwalk. In collaboration with the Magnum ice cream brand, the fashion designer drew on a technology that she masters to perfection, 3D printing, to craft a dress from leftover cocoa bean husks — a first!

Iris van Herpen is one of fashion’s most avant-garde designers, creating sculptural and futuristic garments from innovative materials and techniques, while also using new technologies. The fashion designer has, in fact, been a trailblazer in experimenting with the infinite possibilities of 3D printing. For the fashion show celebrating the 15th anniversary of her label, Iris van Herpen went even further by presenting the first vegan haute couture dress. A creation that did not go unnoticed.

The vegan haute couture dress made from cocoa bean husks

Inspired by the Magnum Vegan ice cream range, the dress was made from waste cocoa bean husks, processed to create an organic biopolymer material. Crafted with the aid of 3D printing, and more specifically the selective laser sintering process, this creation is embellished with a host of details such as copper-coated plant-like embellishments, and draped upcycled organza, among other equally elaborate trimmings.

“I am honored to have been approached by Magnum as a partner to bring to life the Magnum Vegan Dress. As a designer, I have always worked to push the boundaries of design, and this collaboration has really allowed us to take this one step further by linking the ingredients of an iconic Magnum Vegan to create a haute couture design. The opportunity to work with the brand on such an innovation in sustainable fashion has been a very special experience,” said Iris van Herpen in a statement.

The French supermodel Cindy Bruna was chosen to present this world premiere on a catwalk installed at the French capital’s Élysée Montmartre venue. Entitled “Meta Morphism,” Iris van Herpen’s fall-winter 2022 haute couture collection is composed of 16 futuristic-looking outfits referencing the various identities that we might (or might not) soon be able to enjoy thanks to emerging virtual worlds.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Iris van Herpen/Magnum

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews