Looking for celeb-approved tie-dye? These 10 brands are on our radar in 2021

Tie-dye trend is all over Instagram and it is one that celebrities and street style stars are equally in love with. From co-ords to cardigans, there are a host of young and fun brands turning the craft into chic ensembles.

Tie-dye has been around for ages, but now we see it making a comeback as it emerges as one of the biggest fashion trends of the year. From early stages of the DIY tie-dye kits to having brands customise your look, tie-dye is an extremely versatile and flexible trend and in a way, it’s timeless too.

When you look at tie-dye clothing item you are immediately struck by bright fun colours but did you know there was more to it? Tie-dye was popularised during the hippie movement in America, which symbolises peace and non-violence. In today’s time, we see it making its way back into the fashion world in chic-er, more wearable ways that are not just trendy but Insta-worthy.

From loungewear, to activewear and now even formals, you name it, they dye it. Here is a list of our favourite tie-dye labels in India that gleaned from the Internets.

Hero Image: Courtesy Janhvi Kapoor Instagram. Feature Image: Courtesy The Cinnamon Stitch