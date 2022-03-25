12 times Priyanka Chopra floored us with her envious collection of statement saris

Priyanka Chopra is one global celebrity who can lay an imprint on every fashion enthusiast with her style statement — be it via her flowy evening ensembles or floral print dresses. And once again, The White Tiger actress didn’t leave any stone unturned to impress us with her pre-Oscar party attire. Ditching her usual long red carpet silhouettes, Priyanka Chopra took a traditional route and wore a sari.

A look at Priyanka Chopra’s stunning saris

She slipped into a svelte electric black sari embellished with the scalloped borders on her pallu. The actress teamed her drape with a strapless blouse and a pair of earrings. Addressing the crowd, Chopra delivered a speech saying, “When I came here 10 years ago, and I started looking for work in America, I remember I was at this Golden Globes after-party, and it was just Aziz Ansari and I. We counted how many brown people were there in the room, and it was just us.”

She further added, “It was great! We congratulated each other, encouraged each other, and met everyone else. But today, I’m not someone else. Today, I stand amongst peers, amongst colleagues, amongst South Asian excellence. I have goosebumps, I am emotional. I haven’t been stepping out anywhere, but I had to come here tonight, just to say this, that I am highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you.”

Style 8 times Bollywood actresses proved their love for gorgeous organza saris

Talking about her ensemble, this is not the first time Priyanka Chopra has made us drool over her desi girl avatar. From chiffons to organzas, silks to laced ones, Chopra’s wardrobe is stocked with an envious collection of saris. We’ve ensembled some of her many gorgeous sari clicks, which you can draw inspiration from.

Hero image: Courtesy Instagram/@jerryxmimi, @priyankachopra; Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/@jerryxmimi