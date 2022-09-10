Top 5: Looks of ‘The King’ star Timothée Chalamet that confirm he’s a fashion veteran

Timothée Chalamet – the actor hardly needs an introduction. It was in 2017, after garnering rave reviews (at 22 no less) for his movie, ‘Call Me By Your Name’, and becoming one of the youngest Best Actor Oscar nominees, that the 23-year-old New York-native made a mark on global consciousness. What followed were innumerable movie projects and film festival appearances, but 2019 seems to be another milestone year for him. He’s set to strike a double whammy with his Greta Gerwig-directed ‘Little Women’, and Netflix‘s ‘The King’ on the life of King Henry V. From the looks of the recently released trailers, Chalamet is in his element. And while his acting chops are undeniable, Timothée Chalamet’s style deserves equal attention.

Chalamet is wise yet edgy when it comes to picking labels, colourways, and prints. Nothing is out of bounds. Be it the head-to-toe all-white Berluti suit he wore at the Oscars in 2018; or the exaggerated floral printed number by Alexander McQueen he wore for the London premiere of ‘The Beautiful Boy’; or even the famed Louis Vuitton harness he chose for the 2019 Golden Globes, Chalamet carries everything off with equal ease.

Striking hues have become his signature. He wore a colour-blocked red Louis Vuitton suit for the LA premiere of ‘The Beautiful Boy’, and a powder blue McQueen one for the San Sebastian International Film Festival in 2018; there was also a jewelled toned green Gucci suit he donned for the Oscars in 2018. All of these come together to cement the fact that Chalamet is fearless when it comes to making sartorial choices.

But he’s not all suits; he take the edgy route with suede bombers. Right from 2017 when he walked the red carpet at Berlin Film Festival wearing a purple suede bomber with sleek black trousers, to the earthy-toned suede jacket he sported at the Film and Independent Spirit Awards in 2018, he knows how to spell class in the simplest of the pieces.

Here is 5 times when Timothée Chalamet’s style bowled us over