Y2KBeautyTrend: Tooth gems are having a moment again

Every day we come in contact with yet another micro trend. Thanks to TikTok and Instagram, we’re on a daily joyride of recycled Y2K looks coming up faster than you can say the words rainbow surf-core. The Y2K movement has sparked another revival — this time in the form of sparkling tooth gems.

Tooth gems are the latest Y2K beauty fad

We’re always up for a little extra glitz in our life. Putting rhinestones in our hair? We’re all in. Glittery eye makeup inspired by Euphoria? Oh yes! Applying gemstones on our teeth? This is where we start to be skeptical.

Nonetheless, tooth gems are the newest fad to add some glitz and glam to your beauty regime in 2022. According to this year’s trends predictions research, one of the major beauty trends this year will be physically attaching gems and rhinestones to your teeth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tooth jeweler & MUA💎💋 (@toothgemsbygrac13lla)

The style, on the other hand, isn’t particularly new. However, instead of a whole mouthful of diamonds and jewels, the gems are now being applied to one or two teeth as an accent piece.

From dainty silver studs to extravagant multi-coloured rhinestones in the shape of hearts, crosses, and even designer logos, these sparkly accents will make a big statement on our smiles. We’re seeing this all over social media and even celebrities are getting in on the game with their own designs of tooth jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA ROSALÍA (@rosalia.vt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

And, while we’re all for trying new things, we may have a few questions about this trend, such as if it’s safe. How to care for them and how to clean tooth gems? How long will they last? So, before we hop on this trend, let’s learn more about it.

Are tooth gems safe?

Most dentists do not recommend tooth gems in general because they can dislodge and be ingested or aspirated into the airway. Moreover, they can trap food and germs, raising worries about tooth decay. However, experts insist that as long the teeth are properly cared for, there should be no problems.

How to maintain tooth gems?

The gem must be thoroughly cleaned since a cavity can form when plaque accumulates around it. Experts recommend thorough brushing teeth twice a day with a soft bristle brush so that it can get in those hard-to-reach areas around the tooth gem and hopefully remove any food that may be stuck.

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/@angel_katy_perry; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@haileybstyle