Our top picks and deals from the ongoing December sales to bag right now

One of the best times to shop your heart out and stack up your wardrobe to the brim is December. With Christmas and pre-Christmas shopping festivals and End of Season sales running throughout the month, it is a time when one can go big on splurging without burdening their pockets too much. And while some of the best December sales this year have gone live already, there’s obviously a lot more that this month has in store for us all.

This is the month when our shopping spirits are as high as our joyous Christmas mood is. We all have barely gotten over the exuberant fest that Black Friday usually is, when it’s time again to load our carts owing to all the End of Season and holiday sales. Various brands and online shopping destinations during this time go live with huge and impressive discounts and blockbuster deals to spoil you with the best. No wonder, every shopaholic awaits this month with their heart fluttering with excitement.

Although, there’s still some time for annual Christmas sales to start, shopping platforms including Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa and Tata CLiQ already have their season end December sales up and running. And to keep your shopaholic soul satiated, we dug into their ongoing sale sections and chalked out some of the best picks to curate this shopping guide for you.

Check out our favourite picks and deals from all the ongoing December sales

Beauty deals

And it’s time to stock up on your beauty essentials this December. Beauty shopping destinations such as Nykaa and Amazon currently have some amazing discounts running across their website and we’ve collated the best ones for you right here. For that matter, these deals would also enable you to pick the choicest beauty presents for your upcoming Secret Santa fervour.

Fashion deals

Honestly, there’s no such thing as too many clothes or too much shopping. Which is why, indulging in some apparel shopping spree during this time would be a great idea. With End of Season Sales running on platforms including Myntra, Tata CLiQ and Amazon, you’ll be left spoilt for choices. They are currently offering discounts up to 70 percent across their winter wear and even summer wear categories for both men and women.

Handbag deals

Do you believe in the prowess of a statement bag elevating a look by multifold? Are you someone who believes that one can never have enough bags? If your answer is yes, then now is the time to shop for some stunning bags because all the End of Season and pre-Christmas sales have a myriad of styles for every bag aficionado to choose from. From everyday totes and satchels to chic crossbody and office messenger bags, the sea of choices is far too wide.

Watches’ deals

A watch makes for an essential and one of the most coveted accessories that speak volumes. It stylises an outfit to perfection with its understated elegance and class. If watches are an unmissable part of your closet, here are our top picks for you to check out that are available right now at highly discounted prices.

Yet another fashion category that garners the most attention during the sale season is footwear. From cool and trending sneakers to modish flats, chic heels and boots, all types of footwear can be copped right now owing to various deals and discounts running across fashion portals. So, if you’ve been looking for a new pair (or pairs) to add to your shoe closet, check out some of our favourite picks below.

Other deals

And if you still can’t enough of all amazing deals enlisted in this shopping guide, here are some more deals that we found too good to be missed.

Hero Image: Courtesy Claudio Schwarz/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Anete Lusina/Pexels