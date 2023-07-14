Fossil to Tommy Hilfiger: The top wallet brands for men that promise style and quality

The fashion industry showcases a slew of bag styles for men to channel their fashionable side. However, amid them, a classic wallet always remains the OG accessory that defines personal style in an understated way. And several top wallet brands for men, offering an array of designs to choose from, are a testament to that.

A smart and classy wallet has always been a wardrobe staple for men. Available in a myriad of designs with umpteen sizes and colours, a wallet surely does more than just carry money, cards and IDs. It is also an accessory that adds a sophisticated edge to the look in the most subtle way. Carrying a wallet also saves one the effort of styling a bag with their look every time. All one’s got to do is invest in a premium timeless piece.

If you wish to buy a designer wallet for yourself, then check out our list of some top wallet brands for men. But before that, here’s a little know-how about all things wallets.

Types of men’s wallet

Much like other bag styles, men’s wallets, too, come in different shapes, sizes and styles. The most common types are:

Bifold

A bifold wallet is one of the most common styles that’s also easy to manufacture. Folding into two halves like a book, it usually features a long, horizontal cash pocket (or two), multiple card slots and sometimes an ID window. It can also feature an additional sleeve attached at the centre of the fold to hold your IDs or coins.

Trifold

Folding twice into three sections, a trifold wallet provides more space for cash and cards than a bifold, which also makes these bulkier. They come in different sizes and are perfect for anyone who tends to carry a lot of other things such as bills and business cards in their wallets.

Card wallets

Designed exclusively to store all your debit, credit and personal identification cards, cardholder wallets have a slim and petite make. They come in different styles such as a bifold (with plastic sleeves to store each card separately), a single sleeve with multiple slots and a hard metallic case.

Image: Courtesy Oliur/Unsplash

RFID blocking wallets

Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) is a technology that identifies your debit and credit cards and other IDs through electronic chips and tags embedded in them. While it helps in reading, storing and retrieving bank account-related and personal identification information, it has also led to hackers stealing such data.

And this is where RFID-blocking wallets come to the rescue. These wallets are designed with durable and thin metal (aluminium and carbon fibre) that prevents radio frequencies from targeting the cards inside your wallet. They can be both bifold and trifold.

Bifold money clip wallet

While money clips are available as standalone metallic clips as well, what makes the cut for this list are the bifold money clip wallets. These wallets usually have a clip attached at the centre of the fold to hold cash and can even feature a few card slots. They are rather slim and are a great alternative to traditional wallets that can be bulky.

Slim wallet

As the name suggests, slim wallets for men have a sleek and minimalistic make with just enough space to hold some cash and a few cards. They’re relatively smaller in size and thinner and are perfect for men who like to keep it simple and comfortable as these can also fit into the front pocket of your trousers.

Coin pocket wallet

Designed to store your coins in one place, such a wallet features a buttoned or zipped pocket as an add-on to the classic bifold. These types tend to get rather heavy and bulkier. Additionally, separate small-sized coin wallets (or pouches) are also available that are specifically crafted to carry just the coins.

Travel wallet

A travel wallet is the perfect companion one can have when travelling. It saves you the hassle of carrying your essentials such as money, cards, IDs, passport and other important documents separately. They are usually larger than a classic wallet and feature a zip closure. They are designed with multiple slots and pockets to hold all of these necessities in one place.

Image: Courtesy Emil Kalibradov/Unsplash

How to choose the best men’s wallet?

A wallet is an accessory that one does not change every day like other bags according to their outfit. Hence, it becomes all the more essential that one chooses their wallet with thorough thought. Here are a few tips to keep in mind.

It is important to choose the right size. It can depend on factors such as what you wish to carry in your wallet, whether it fits into your pocket, and if it feels comfortable while sitting.

Consider your requirements while buying a wallet as that can help figure out the type you should invest in. For instance, prefer buying a wallet with many card compartments or a separate card holder if you carry a lot of cards. If you don’t like coins jingling in your pocket, you might want to buy a separate coin pouch or a bifold with a dedicated coin pocket.

Branded wallets for men are usually crafted in materials, including leather, suede, synthetic fabric, nylon and polyester. Opt for a material that’s smooth and durable and suits your requirements. Leather and nylon are highly preferred by men.

Contrary to what one might think, men’s wallets are available in many colours and it is always better to opt for hues, such as black, grey, brown and blue, or different shades of them, as they will complement all your outfit colours.

Always invest in a good quality wallet as it’s something that you will carry around every day. From the material to the finesse of the design, consider all the aspects as it won’t only go a long way but also define your personal style and aesthetics.

Look for wallets that offer RFID protection to save your private information from getting breached.

How to make your branded wallet last longer?

If you’ve invested in a premium, designer wallet, then follow the below-mentioned tips to maintain its make and quality.

Do not keep it on dirty surfaces or touch it with unclean hands as that can affect the material, especially if it’s made with genuine leather.

Use a top-quality cleaner only to clean your leather wallet. Furthermore, always use a soft and clean cloth to wipe it with.

Keep it away from sunlight and water. If it gets wet, let it air dry instead of drying it with machines like a blow dryer.

Never overstuff your wallet. Always leave a little room in the pockets to let the material breathe and avoid overstretching.

Similarly, avoid carrying it in your back pocket, especially if you sit for long hours. You can either carry it in your bag or the inside pocket of your blazers and jackets. If you do carry it in your back pocket, always take it out before sitting and keep it on a clean surface.

When swapping or changing wallets according to the occasion, always store them in their original box.

Image: Courtesy Clay Banks/Unsplash

Here’s a list of some of the top wallet brands for men offering stylish designs

Tommy Hilfiger

Known for their premium quality and value for money, Tommy Hilfiger wallets are designed for the modern man. They have a casual-formal and sporty appeal that complements all kinds of outfits effortlessly.

Recognised by its iconic red, blue and white branding, Tommy Hilfiger is a premium lifestyle brand that has been a people’s favourite since 1985. Blending classic designs and silhouettes with a modern aesthetic, the brand creates styles that are always relevant. It offers a wide range of apparel, footwear and distinctive accessories spanning menswear, womenswear and kids’ wear.

Fossil

Known primarily for their bespoke watches blending timeless design and functionality, Fossil is also recognised for its range of jewellery, handbags and accessories like wallets. Using high-quality leather and a combination of textures and smoothness for their wallets, each piece is crafted with a finesse that speaks volumes. Their vintage-inspired designs come in different styles such as RFID wallets, travel cases, card holders, bi-folds and money clips in hues, including black, brown, olive green and navy blue.

The brand was founded in 1984 by Tom Kartsotis and was only creating timepieces initially. It was in 1992 when it ventured into other landscapes such as women’s leather goods, later expanding to men’s leather accessories as well.

Calvin Klein

Popular for its range of innerwear, Calvin Klein was founded in 1968. It’s driven by a design-centric approach meddling with a sensually minimal aesthetic that reflects in its pieces. Also famous for its perfumes, the brand’s range of men’s wallets is also commendable. They are crafted with original leather in a classic, traditional design and stand the test of everyday use, owing to their premium quality.

They offer a wide variety that one can choose from according to their needs and even have RFID-blocking wallets in their collection.

COACH

Crafting exceptional designs since 1941, COACH is a global fashion house renowned for its types of bags, other fashion accessories and apparel for both men and women. Designed with high-quality, superior material, each piece is crafted to last for years. Right from sleek card cases to timeless bi-folds fashioned in distinctive and edgy hues and even prints, a COACH wallet is a must-have in every man’s arsenal.

Under the vision of its creative director Stuart Vevers, the brand’s designs are largely inspired by the spirit and vibe of its hometown, New York City, with references to American pop culture.

Montblanc

If you’ve been looking for a top wallet brand for men that defines opulence at its best, then Montblanc should be on your list. Pioneering the luxury industry since 1906, the label excels in crafting accessories, stationery, fragrances, watches, leather goods and bags unlike any other.

Fashioned in extremely high-quality original leather, lining fabric, metal accents and fittings like buttons and zippers, each wallet or card case is like an investment that will last you for years. Crafted and completed in Florence, they exude an unmatched style and are great conversation starters. So, if luxe leather goods define your personal style, a Montblanc wallet is surely worth the splurge.

Lacoste

Although Lacoste was founded in 1933, the brand only ventured into leather goods, including bags, belts, luggage and wallets, years later. It is a casual luxury brand that champions the craft of making leather accessories and offers a remarkable range of wallets for men.

Made with quality materials, their repertoire offers distinguished styles, including card holders, zip wallets, bi-folds and coin pouches. Basic, sophisticated hues, such as black, blue, olive and beige, primarily mark their collection. They are also extremely durable and reliable for everyday use.

The label’s other offerings include apparel, fragrances, watches, home textile, footwear and eyewear.

GUESS

Another affordable luxury brand that’s popular as one of the top wallet brands for men is GUESS. Founded in 1981, the label started its journey by revolutionising denim wear and has become a global brand today that offers a diverse range of voguish lifestyle products. Their assortment of wallets features pieces crafted in a sleek and smooth make with contrasting trims and bold logo plaque detailing. From solid-hued textured pieces to ones fashioned in its signature logo print, the brand experiments with designs and colours unabashedly.

Some of the most common wallet styles offered by GUESS include passport cases, card holders and bi-folds with even magnetic fastenings.

Nappa Dori

Founded in 2010 by Gautam Sinha, Nappa Dori is an Indian design house that specialises in leather goods such as stationery, luggage, travel accessories, bags and wallets for all. Also offering the choicest homeware and kitchenware, the brand’s range of leather pieces is what sets them apart and makes them extremely popular.

If you’re looking for a genuine leather wallet for yourself, choosing from their pieces that channel Indian craftsmanship in a contemporary and minimal make will be worth it. From bi-folds and tri-folds to money clips, travel wallets and card cases, all fashioned in multiple styles, their collection will leave you spoilt for choices.

Others

Here are some other branded wallet options for men that you can check out.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Nappa Dori)