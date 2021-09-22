Tory Burch enters Indian shores with its first store in Delhi’s DLF Emporio

If preppy, country club dressing is your vibe, then the chic selection from American apparel and accessories brand Tory Burch is sure to be on your radar. Founded in 2004 by American designer and entrepreneur Tory Burch, the eponymous label has built itself as a global brand and is now eyeing the Indian shores.



In partnership with Reliance Brands Limited, the label opened an exclusive boutique at DLF Emporio, New Delhi. Much like many international designers, India has been a constant source of inspiration for Tory Burch’s work — “I have visited India many times over the years and have always felt a deep affinity toward the culture and people,” she shares.

The Indian consumer is fairly familiar with the brand’s collection of shoes, bags, ready-to-wear and accessories with its digital presence and iconic styles, so the excitement is palatable. The new boutique entices you with its floor-to-ceiling windows and interiors have a cosy, homely feel to it. Oak panelled walls, cane tables, and aged brass étagères add a vintage quality to the space. Unique furnishings like a blue bamboo patterned wall covering, leopard print rugs, and a floral couch juxtapose the neutral backdrop to create an interesting visual picture.

From a quaint boutique in Manhattan’s Nolita neighbourhood to the swanky setting of its latest offering in Delhi, the store stays in sync with the brand’s classic aesthetic. The Fall Winter 2021 collection is currently on display at this swish boutique, and we are excited to explore the timeless staples. From the new 151 Mercer hobo (inspired by downtown New York), the classic Ella tote, crisp cotton shirts, feminine poplin dresses men’s suiting to the iconic Reva ballet flat — there’s plenty on offer with the decorated cross logo.