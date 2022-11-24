Get, set, packing! Check out 10 of the best travel bags for men on the move

Nothing can be compared to the feeling of packing your bags for a trip. The anticipation of adventure and new experiences is exhilarating. However, before setting off on your journey, you need get your hands on the best travel bags for men that are functional yet stylish at the same time.
How to choose the best travel bags for men?
When choosing the best travel bags for men, it’s important to consider both style and function. You may want a bag that looks good and is also durable and practical. There are many different types of travel bags to choose from, so it’s important to select the one that best suits your needs.
Here are a few things to keep in mind when choosing the best travel bag for your next adventure.
Consider the bag’s size
It is important to choose a travel bag based on your travel plans. You don’t want a bag that’s too big or too small. If you are going away only for the weekend, a small duffle bag will suffice. However, if you plan to stay longer, you’ll need a bigger suitcase for all your valuables.
Consider the type of material
Travelling often involves hopping into multiple flights and buses. Hence, you may want a bag that’s made from durable materials and one that can withstand a lot of wear and tear. The Diesel Light Brown DSL UTILITY Large Backpack (Buy it for Rs 28,999 on Tata Cliq Luxury) is an excellent option as it is sturdy and features multiple compartments.
Think about the straps
You may have to carry around your luggage for long hours while travelling. Hence, the straps should be comfortable and adjustable, especially if you are carrying backpacks or rucksacks.
Choose a bag with plenty of pockets
Having different pockets and compartments lets you segregate your essentials properly. This helps you stay organised while on the move.
Pick from some of the best travel bags for men who are always on the go
The Ogio Navy Backpack is made of durable polyester material with nine zipper pockets for organising and separating. The bag has a spacious side access laptop compartment, big enough to accommodate a 17 inch laptop with total capacity of 45-litres for extended-length trips. It also comes with a water-resistant rain cover, mesh back panel, side loops and adjustable and storable padded shoulder straps.
Conveniently carry all your essentials in style in this light brown backpack by Diesel. It is made of 60 percent polyester, 30 percent nylon and 10 percent leather with interior details of a laptop sleeve and zipped mesh pockets with padded straps. It has a drawstring pocket for a 500ml bottle with two zipped pockets. It also has exterior details including card pocket, ID window and D-ring.
This red and black toiletry pouch for men from Ducati’s Tagliato Collection is made of premium leather. It features a comfortable leather wrist strap, two zippers for the two main pockets with a Ducati logo stitched on the side. It is the perfect travel bag to carry men’s grooming products including facewashes, shaving cream and combs.
This compact black-hued pouch can hold all your essentials and is from the Alpha 3 collection by Tumi. Made of 95 percent of ballistic nylon and 5 percent leather, it has 3 zip pockets with antibacterial lining designed to store travel satchels, toiletries and medicines. It has a special feature named Tumi Tracer which helps in reuniting a lost bag to its owner. It also has an external zip entry to main compartment, the carry handle unsnaps so you can attach it to a towel bar.
This JI/Black Medium Gotham Duffle Bag is made from 100 percent leather. It offers features such as inside zip, multifunctional pockets and detachable straps with 63.5cm drop for shoulder or crossbody wear, making it perfect as carry-on luggage. If you are going for a quick trip, this is a bag that you would want to grab along.
This classy grey and black solid duffle bag is ideal for your travel accessories. It comes with one main compartment with a zip closure, two handles with a detachable sling strap, and one external zip pocket on the back. This stylish bag also comes with a cinch bag.
This impressive large trolley suitcase has a gorgeous brown design, sturdy covering and a TSA lock. It has one retractable handle on top and one on the side. It has one main zip compartment, lining with a zipper pocket and two elasticised tabs secured with a click clasp, and it is mounted on 360-degree rotating smooth wheels.
This sturdy, soft-sided cabin trolley suitcase has a retractable trolley handle and corner-mounted inline skate wheels that rotate 360 degrees. It has one main compartment with elasticated straps and click clasp closures, zip lining, one zipper compartment on the flap, and one exterior pocket.
A stylish black unisex solid backpack, this travel bag features padded ergonomic shoulder straps and two main compartments with zip closing. The padded laptop compartment and tablet sleeve make it ideal for carrying your laptop. It is water resistant which ensures the safety of your valuables.
Made with 100 percent polycarbonate material, this three piece set of travel bags is shock proof, durable and flexible. It has a retractable multi-stop push button that allows you to adjust the handle at any height. It is lightweight with 360 degree rotating wheels, U-shaped zipper compartment, packing straps and fixed 3 point TSA lock.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Travel bags can be cleaned by wiping them with a damp (not wet) cloth.
Answer: The best way to organise travel bags is only to carry what you need. Furthermore, rolling or folding your clothes and storing them in packing cubes also helps in organising travel bags.
Answer: To clean a leather travel bag, make a solution of lukewarm water and dish soap. Dip in a clean cloth and squeeze the excess water off. Wipe off the surface of the leather bag with the damp cloth followed by another clean cloth to get rid of the water-soap solution.